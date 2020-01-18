Bigg Boss Kannada Elimination: Who will be evicted in 14th week in Sudeep’s show?

The stage is ready for the elimination of another contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Vasuki Vaibhav, Bhoomi Shetty, Chandan Achar, Deepika Das, Kishan, Harish Raj, Kuri Prathap and Priyanka are dealing with the eviction check this week.

Who’ll be eradicated in 14th week?

Among the many eight members within the hazard zone, Kuri Prathap, Vasuki and Kishan will probably be protected this week, contemplating their efficiency on and off the duties for the reason that day one. They’ve been good entertainers and powerful contenders to achieve the final stage of the fact present. The actual battle for the eviction is amongst Harish Raj, Chandan Achar, Bhoomi Shetty, Priyanka and Deepika Das.

Harish Raj

Harish Raj is persistently giving his greatest in duties. He has additionally impressed the viewers together with his mimicries of in style celebs from Karnataka, however he’s not seen as soon as the duties are over. This is perhaps one of many explanation why he is perhaps evicted from the present.

If the efficiency from the duties is the one standards to eradicate a contestant, Harish Raj can be simply protected this week.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 elimination.PR Handout

Chandan Achar

The following contestant within the hazard zone is Chandan Achar. He’s hardworking man and has accomplished nicely in most of the duties within the 14 weeks. The actor has garnered sympathy from the viewers for the way in which the inmates have cornered him all these whereas.

Nonetheless, the general public sympathy alone can’t assist him to flee the elimination check, week after week. Chandan Achar had alternatives to depart an ever-last impression, however he has caught inside self-imposed boundary which is perhaps the most important cause why he has an opportunity to be out of the present.

Deepika Das

The following contestant is Deepika Das. She was not seen a lot within the duties this week, however the eviction does not occur purely primarily based on current week’s efficiency. The actress is likely one of the robust performers in duties among the many feminine contestants. Sadly, her clashes with Chandan Achar despatched a adverse impression about her to the viewers.

In consequence, Deepika Das’ journey within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is hung in steadiness. That leaves Bhoomi Shetty and Priyanka within the hazard zone.

Priyanka

Priyanka has been a good entertainer. Along with Kuri Prathap, she has given many causes for folks to love her, however the worrying issue for the actress is she has failed to spotlight her robust character within the present. It appears like she has been taking part in the sport underneath Prathap’s shadow which isn’t serving to the trigger for her in anyway.

Bhoomi Shetty

Coming to Bhoomi Shetty, the actress is the strongest feminine contestant in the case of duties on this season. She did exceedingly nicely within the first few weeks and misplaced her focus, later. In actual fact, she was on the verge of getting eradicated a few weeks in the past, however she introduced herself again on observe and survived within the sport.

Nonetheless, the most important disadvantage for Bhoomi Shetty is her antics, off the duties. Her behaviour has not gone nicely with nearly all of the viewers which may presumably finish her journey in Sudeep-hosted present.

Our Prediction:

It will not be a shock if one amongst Harish, Chandan, Bhoomi Shetty, Priyanka and Deepika is evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Nonetheless, our prediction is both Priyanka or Deepika will probably be proven the door this week.