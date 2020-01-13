Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 13th January Rajith Kumar shares about his aim in Bigg Boss

Rajith Kumar is without doubt one of the notable contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2. The controversy that has typically arisen by way of his speeches has made Rajith extra noticeable exterior of Bigg Boss. Rajith, in the meantime, is proving to be the very best ‘gamer’ among the many 17 present opponents. In Sunday’s episode of Mohanlal’s arrival, male contestants had been requested to speak about ladies’s empowerment and influential ladies. In his speech, Rajith Kumar raised the demand for 50 per cent reservation for ladies, together with lawmakers. On Sunday’s episode, Rajith later discovered himself boasting about not having the ability to say what he supposed to do. Rajith Kumar is a person who talks to himself. When one among Bigg Boss’s fellow contestants requested him about it, he replied, “Self-counseling.” Rajith congratulated himself on his ladies’s empowerment speech: ‘If you speak the truth, your lady empowerment will be stirred up and recited those truths that you have in mind. Didn’t you wish to make that in your thoughts 50:50. Isn’t it about preaching to the world as an alternative of preaching to your self? ‘

‘I never said it to women, it was twisted and made that way. Through Bigg Boss, people with knowledge will know that Rajith is not against women, but for women. But these parties do not know this. These are just a few of the millions and the first prizes in mind. I don’t need the cash. I don’t wish to. ‘

‘I don’t need any cash, no crores, no flats. However the message and the worth ought to be delivered to the plenty. And so ought to Leisure. Leisure is a vital a part of life. In any other case, life can get boring. I’ll do no matter they do any further. ‘ Rajith Kumar later instructed Fukrul that he actually understood the sport.