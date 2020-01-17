Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 17th January 2020 – Rejith Kumar a group working against him in Bigg Boss

Rejith Kumar is a notable contestant with a giant presence in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season Two thus far. If the viewers sees the lecturer and the logician of their first week, then within the second week you will notice Rigit Kumar, who’s attempting to know and perceive a few of the gaming in Bigg Boss. Rejith has beforehand accused a bunch of Huge Boss housemates working towards him. Talking to Fukru yesterday, he spoke concerning the members of the group.

Rejith remarks got here when he was taken to the Huge Boss Jail together with Rajini Chandy. “Big Boss has a lobby of cinema-serial actors,” mentioned Rejith. “There are six people lobbying,” Rejith mentioned. However when it got here to names, he mentioned the names of the seven. “Arya, Manju Peter, Pradeep, Veena, Ammachi (Rajini Chandi) and Saju are distinguished within the serial and movie business. I’m their strongest opponent. Six of them are lobbying. Movie Trade and Serial Trade .. ‘. Rejit told Fukruv that his name was Manju’s first within the voting that induced the jail time period.