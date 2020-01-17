ENTERTAINMENT News

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 17th January Clash between Aleena and Sujo Mathew in Bigg Boss house

January 17, 2020
bigg boss malayalam 2 aleena sujo mathew fight 17th january

Large battle within the Bigg Boss home between Sujo Mathew and Elena Padrigal Suja was provoked by a phrase that Aleena instructed Alessandra. The incident occurred whereas Aleena and Alessandra have been speaking. Rejit Kumar and Somadas have been on the opposite mattress beside Sujo’s mattress. “Why are you going to talk to these idiots?” Although he was saying it slowly, Sujo jumped and began to scream.


Sujo instructed Aleena why he was exhibiting such a present and that he had a scarcity of respect for her. However Aleena didn’t admit that she had spoken to him within the first place. Sujo was instructed to not twist these phrases and study to talk from them. Then the opposite members of the home, who heard the commotion, got here to this place. Sujo asks if Aleena is attempting to be inventive and he or she’s referred to as it.

However later within the episode, Aleena comes again to Sujo and apologises. Aleena mentioned that she didn’t imply for Sujo, or for Regith or for Somadas. Do you assume Aleena actually referred to as Sujo by these phrases? Remark under.

