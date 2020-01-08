Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 7th January 2020 – Veena Nair talks about Suraj Venjaramoodu

The third episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 which was aired on Tuesday seventh January 2020 was a delight for each the contestants and the group. It was due to the duty the Bigg Boss members got. The duty was to current their life actually in entrance of sixteen different contestants. For the primary time, Bigg Boss invited Veena Nair to speak about her life. She started to speak about her life. However her voice started to stumble as she started to speak concerning the extreme monetary disaster she was dealing with at numerous phases of life. She then wept for about twenty minutes. The opposite sixteen males had been listening to what had occurred.

When her mom was taken to hospital, Veena stated she had solely Rs 961 in her hand. It was actor Suraj Venjaramoodu who got here with the assistance. ‘Since my wedding was near, I had some gold in hand. There was only Rs 961 in cash. I didn’t know what to do. Surajetan heard of this and got here operating to assist me. He was within the shoot of some film. He handed me some cash. If something, he informed me to name ” Veena stated her mom’s well being had deteriorated and he or she was unable to return residence.