Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 – A fight erupts between Pareekutty and Rajini Chandy on 13th January Monday night

The contestants are rolling in season 2 of Bigg Boss, the largest actuality present in Malayalam. The contestants are attempting their finest to win individuals’s vote, on the identical time, there are a lot of disputes. A lot of what’s seen yesterday 13th January 2020 between Parikutty and Rajini Chandy. The dispute was over meals. It was throughout a dialog between Parikutty and Rejith Kumar that the difficulty of Rajini Chandy was first revealed. Rejith Kumar was attempting to advise Parikutty. Rijith Kumar stated he mustn’t communicate phrases out of anger. Parikutty stated that if he’s of his age, if he’s out, he would have executed the identical. Parikutty stated sure, however solely to have a look at the scenario. Parikutty’s response was that he would say sure. Rejith Kumar additionally stated he would come again to appropriate it.

Parikutty stated if I disagree with what you might be saying. He stated it was sufficient enjoyable. “It is an expression used to say that you will change shapes.” “They are the worst of the 17 candidates,” he stated. However Rejith Kumar stated the angels weren’t round. Then Parikutty tried to make clear the matter with examples. Now I get a chunk of chapatti from Fukru’s bowl. Then Fukru says he took my meals. I do know what an individual named Rejith Kumar goes to say, he could not even give him a chunk” he stated. As an alternative, he stated, “Let him eat and stay away.”

Parikutty mentioned the identical with Pashan Shaji. Shaji like Parikutty too, took the resignation from Chandni saying she had forgotten it. He additionally tried to vary the quarrel between Parikutty and Rajini Chandy. Rajini Chandy stated it was informal. However she was anxious. Parikutty stated she was not educated.

Lastly, they shook fingers and stated the issue was over. Nevertheless, he later resigned. Now she was crying saying that she ought to go dwelling. All of them tried to appease Rajini Chandy. In the meantime, Rejith Kumar, who had come to remark, was taken away by Fukru from that place. Is Rejith Kumar the rationale for the battle between Parikutty and Rajini Chandy, remark beneath.