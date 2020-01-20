Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Breaking News: Second Contestant Leaves the Bigg Boss House Today, Here’s Why!

The primary elimination episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 was as wealthy with drama as common. The elimination record was comprised of Rejith Kumar, Rajini Chandy, Alessandra, Sujo Mathew, Alena Padikal and Somadas. In an intriguing presentation, Mohanlal introduced the elimination after a number of levels of confrontation with housemates.Rajini Chandy made her means out of the home as the primary elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2.

Nonetheless, in a surprising turnaround of occasions, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 appears to have misplaced its second contestant. Somnath leaves the home on account of his unwell well being. This has left the viewers and contestants in shock as it’s just the start of the season.

Earlier within the season, Somnath talked about about his unwell well being and it was all the time a priority if he would make his journey in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fruitful. Upon examination, the medical crew of BB Malayalam 2 revealed that his diabetes and blood strain was uncontrolled and therefore he was suggested to discontinue his journey in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2.

Will Somnath return to Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 or not is unclear in the mean time.