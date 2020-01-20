Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Elimination – Rajini Chandy was evicted from Bigg Boss season 2 Malayalam Week 2

The primary elimination episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 was as wealthy with drama as traditional. The elimination record was comprised of Rejith Kumar, Rajini Chandy, Alessandra, Sujo Mathew, Alena Padikal and Somadas. In an intriguing presentation, Mohanlal introduced the elimination after a number of phases of confrontation with housemwates. Of the six, Mohanlal first introduced that Sujo and Alessandra have been within the secure zone. Mohanlal stated the names of the 2 males have been collectively. Mohanlal then introduced the title of Alena to the Protected Zone. Mohanlal subsequent stated the title of Somadas, who was anticipating a variety of different contestants help and share of the viewers. Mohanlal additionally introduced that Somadas is Protected based on viewers votes.

Solely Rejith Kumar and Rajini Chandy have been the remaining candidates. Mohanlal requested each of them whether or not they have been able to exit. Rajini Chandy responded that she was not in a contest and that she was not aggressive. However I’m completely happy to have gotten a variety of expertise from right here. Rejith Kumar stated he wish to transfer on from Bigg Boss if the chance arises. Later, he was referred to as by Mohanlal. Mohanlal’s eloquent moments have been, “Rejith, you can go …, but not now”. The announcement was heard with Regt protecting his face.

Mohanlal later introduced that Rajini Chandy would be the first exit from Bigg Boss. Lots of the different contestants have been very unhappy. Arya and Veena, who have been very near her resignation, have been very disturbed after they heard the information. Huge Boss’s final phrase to Rajini was to take a selfie with others to protect the reminiscence of Bigg Boss Home. After taking a selfie with everybody else on the cellphone saved within the storeroom, she resigned and left.