Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Rajini Chandy broke down on January 16 epiosde, here’s what happened

Yesterday 16th January 2020 was the large episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2. Bigg Boss had urged that every one the 2 contestants who had not carried out effectively within the particular weekly job of Bigg Boss be chosen. When the nominations had been introduced, Rajini Chandy and Rejith Kumar got here up with seven nominations. After which, as proven within the promo of at present’s episode, Bigg Boss ordered the 2 to be locked up in a jail outdoors Bigg Boss Home.

Each responded to this ‘imprisonment’ in two other ways. If Rejit Kumar had thanked Bigg Boss, Rajini Chandi turned upset. She was telling everybody that her husband and pals stated that she didn’t should go. Others had been competing viewers to appease the eldest at dwelling. Rajini Chandy turned much more unhappy when Captain Saju Navodaya got here to lock her up in jail on the orders of Bigg Boss. They grieved over those that got here to consolation them. She had been feeling down ever since she didn’t take any medicines, meals or water given by the opposite contestants.