Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Singer Somadas’s ex wife says he is lying, read about her statement below

Singer Somadas was a notable determine within the efficiency of Huge Boss Malayalam Season 2 contestants. Somdas advised Bigg Boss in regards to the troubles he needed to face as a singer and the stress in his household life. Somdas, in a tearful assertion, stated that he had to purchase his personal kids from his spouse after he had failed his spouse. However his first spouse Surya has come out with what Somadas stated have been contradictory. Surya advised Fb Stay that Somadas had stated that no mom was prepared and that she was paid Rs.5 lakh however that it was not for the price of her kids however as compensation for divorce. Eighty % of people that see Bigg Boss consider the spell. Simply hearken to my story and inform me if I’m as egocentric as he says. What mommy can afford to purchase her kids cash? I used to be embarrassed.

Our wedding ceremony was in 2005. I lived within the Pulli household for under seven years and 4 months. He stated he was in america for 5 years. How then can we have now two kids? Our two kids have a two and a half yr age distinction. In reality, the spot for 2 years in America was not.

The one actual drawback we have now is that it was the lady’s intercourse. Relationships with international ladies that no spouse can tolerate. I endured a variety of it. The spot has utterly modified for the reason that launch of Thought Star Singer. There was a variety of relevance on the time. The spot was away from me. I’ve seen many messages on the telephone on the spot that I can’t see. We had a battle. I’ve been bodily and mentally tortured lots. I endured lots for my kids.

One thing I stated is true. At some point I went to my home and was advised to go to the pageant. It’s the father and the mom who make the ultimate selections on the lifetime of the tiger. After they advised him to depart, they objected. It’s true that I went regardless of it. The incident came about in April 2013.

A well-known panchayat member calls that morning when he returns dwelling after 4 days. She stated she acquired a grievance saying that Surya was lacking and that her father and mom have been kidnapped. Later he referred to as the identical factor from Chathanoor police station. The police advised him to take his father and mom. Somadas and his household have been there. The spot was advised to Bigg Boss that I had torn it up. However I didn’t. I advised the police that I couldn’t keep in that household. He stated he would come if it was a rental. However the spot was not prepared.

Pulli says he purchased them on the similar time when the 2 kids have been collectively for Rs 5 lakh. What’s the purpose of it? The case for Devers can also be bitter. The case went on for 3 years. At first I didn’t agree. After saying many, I agreed. The youngest was 4 years previous and the oldest was six years previous. Each time I got here to courtroom, I might ask to see the kids. As soon as they arrived, the decide referred to as the chamber and requested who to go along with. She stated she ought to go along with her father. It’s true. The kids had modified. However I believed it was higher to take the youngsters to the spot. I believed, although, that the character of the spot would change. My kids don’t even like seeing me now. And so forth.

I used to be the rationale for the spot on Star Singer. I insisted on it. I used to be very comfortable after I bought it. It’s true that I used to be paid Rs.5 lakh. Is it unsuitable to ask for compensation from somebody who made my life this manner? I’m not the primary particular person to develop into a divorcee. Nor was he the primary to pay compensation. That’s compensation. He didn’t purchase my kids. I didnot promote my kids