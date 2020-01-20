Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting Online – Who will get evicted during Week 3 of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Vote now

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 is into Week three beginning right this moment 20th January 2020 and final week Rajini Chandy was eradicated yesterday evening by Mohanlal as she bought the least variety of votes from public. In the present day once more nomination began for week three eviction and these are the contestants nominated for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Eviction for Week three.

Dr Rajithkumar

Alina

Parekutty

Veena Nair

Alasandra

Suresh Krishnan

Thesni Khan

Reshma Rajan

It have to be famous that RajithKumar is once more nominated for eviction this week and he was the one with most no of votes from public throughout Week 2. It seems he’s the favorite amongst viewers at current however a few of his controversial seems to be double edged sword.



Out of those eight contestants one in every of them will get eradicated this weekekend.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting Process

Set up Hotstar App in your Android or IOS cellphone

Login utilizing your cellphone quantity or electronic mail or create an account with Hotstar.

Seek for “Bigg Boss”

In that click on on vote now button and vote in your favorite contestant.

There are completely 50 votes and you’ll break up the votes for a number of contestants too.

We even have an unofficial Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 voting ballot and you’ll vote beneath as this can assist us to trace who will get eradicated throughout Week three.