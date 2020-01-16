Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting Results 16th January: Rajini Chandy, Alina and Somadas Are in Danger of Elimination this Week? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 enters its second week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an incredible extent within the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 home. Week 1 was peaceable with the contestants sharing their private tales and Mohanlal warned them for a couple of violations towards the foundations of Bigg Boss. Mohanlal introduced the season’s first elimination to occur this weekend. As Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 enters the decisive part of first elimination whereas contestants and viewers are nonetheless within the bonhomie, the second week elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 this week will likely be a really attention-grabbing one.

The weekend episodes promise a whole lot of motion and suspense because the host Mohanlal digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Rajini Chandy will likely be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Malayalam 2

Dr. Rejithkumar

Somadas

Alina

Alasandra

Rajini Chandy

Sujo Mathew

Dr. Rejithkumar Leads In Main Polling Studies, Alina and Rajni Chandy in Hazard Zone – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 16th

As anticipated, Rejithkumar is main in main polling studies from day 1 of viewers voting. Nonetheless, it was stunning to see the Alasandra get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are combating laborious to get saved from evictions, the duties will likely be getting harder and intense by the day.

Dr Rejithkumar and Sujo Mathew are the highest two within the viewers voting polls. Nonetheless, these are early developments and can swing both approach.Alasandra and Alina are usually not protected by a mile. Although, Rajini Chandy is trailing the voting developments can change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Week 2 Elimination Vote Share – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 16th

Dr. Rejithkumar – 34% vote share

Somadas – 13% vote share

Alina – 13% vote share

Alasandra – 14% vote share

Rajini Chandy – 6% vote share

Sujo Mathew – 21% vote share

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting On-line Week 2

Set up Hotstar App in your Android or IOS cellphone Login utilizing your cellphone quantity or electronic mail or create an account with Hotstar. Seek for “Bigg Boss” In that click on on vote now button and vote to your favorite contestant. There are completely 50 votes and you’ll break up the votes for a number of contestants too.



You possibly can vote at our voting ballot to get instantaneous outcomes about your favorite contestants

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestant

Who will get evicted this week? Tell us within the feedback under.