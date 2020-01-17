Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting Results 17th January: Rajini Chandy, Alina and Somadas Are in Danger of Elimination this Week? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 enters its second week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an awesome extent within the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 home. Week 1 was peaceable with the contestants sharing their private tales and Mohanlal warned them for a number of violations towards the foundations of Bigg Boss. Mohanlal introduced the season’s first elimination to occur this weekend. As Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 enters the decisive part of first elimination whereas contestants and viewers are nonetheless within the bonhomie, the second week elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 this week can be a really fascinating one.

The weekend episodes promise numerous motion and suspense because the host Mohanlal digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Rajini Chandy can be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Malayalam 2

Dr. Rejithkumar

Somadas

Alina

Alasandra

Rajini Chandy

Sujo Mathew

Dr. Rejithkumar Leads In Main Polling Studies, Alina and Rajni Chandy in Hazard Zone – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 17th

As anticipated, Rejithkumar is main in main polling reviews from day 1 of viewers voting. Nevertheless, it was stunning to see the Alasandra get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are combating arduous to get saved from evictions, the duties can be getting more durable and intense by the day.

Dr Rejithkumar and Sujo Mathew are the highest two within the viewers voting polls. Nevertheless, these are early traits and can swing both means.Alasandra and Alina will not be secure by a mile. Although, Rajini Chandy is trailing the voting traits can change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week.

Battle Between Sujo Mathew and Alina More likely to be the Spotlight of Elimination Outcomes?

Enormous battle within the Bigg Boss home between Sujo Mathew and Elena Padrigal Suja was provoked by a phrase that Aleena informed Alessandra. The incident occurred whereas Aleena and Alessandra had been speaking. Rejit Kumar and Somadas had been on the opposite mattress beside Sujo’s mattress. “Why are you going to talk to these idiots?” Although he was saying it slowly, Sujo jumped and began to scream.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Week 2 Elimination Vote Share – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 17th

Dr. Rejithkumar – 34% vote share

Somadas – 13% vote share

Alina – 14% vote share

Alasandra – 14% vote share

Rajini Chandy – 6% vote share

Sujo Mathew – 21% vote share

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting On-line Week 2

Set up Hotstar App in your Android or IOS cellphone Login utilizing your cellphone quantity or e mail or create an account with Hotstar. Seek for “Bigg Boss” In that click on on vote now button and vote on your favorite contestant. There are completely 50 votes and you may break up the votes for a number of contestants too.



