Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting Results 19th January: Three Contestants In Danger Zone For Elimination This Week?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 enters its second week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an amazing extent within the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 home. Week 1 was peaceable with the contestants sharing their private tales and Mohanlal warned them for a couple of violations in opposition to the principles of Bigg Boss. Mohanlal introduced the season’s first elimination to occur this weekend. As Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 enters the decisive section of first elimination whereas contestants and viewers are nonetheless within the bonhomie, the second week elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 this week might be a really attention-grabbing one.

The weekend episodes promise quite a lot of motion and suspense because the host Mohanlal digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Rajini Chandy might be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Malayalam 2

Dr. Rejithkumar

Somadas

Alina

Alasandra

Rajini Chandy

Sujo Mathew

Dr. Rejithkumar Leads In Main Polling Experiences, Alina and Rajni Chandy in Hazard Zone – Day 5 of Viewers Voting – January 19th

As anticipated, Rejithkumar is main in main polling experiences from day 1 of viewers voting. Nonetheless, it was shocking to see the Alasandra get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are preventing arduous to get saved from evictions, the duties might be getting more durable and intense by the day.

Dr Rejithkumar and Sujo Mathew are the highest two within the viewers voting polls. Nonetheless, these are early developments and can swing both manner.Alasandra and Alina should not secure by a mile. Although, Rajini Chandy is trailing the voting developments can change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week.

Combat Between Sujo Mathew and Alina More likely to be the Spotlight of Elimination Outcomes?

Large battle within the Bigg Boss home between Sujo Mathew and Elena Padrigal Suja was provoked by a phrase that Aleena instructed Alessandra. The incident occurred whereas Aleena and Alessandra have been speaking. Rejit Kumar and Somadas have been on the opposite mattress beside Sujo’s mattress. “Why are you going to talk to these idiots?” Although he was saying it slowly, Sujo jumped and began to scream. It appears to be like like Alina made features from the battle which occurred as her vote share elevated after the battle.

Who Are the Three Unsafe Contestants?

Based on polling experiences, it appears to be like like Rajini Chandy, Alasandra and Somadas is perhaps within the hazard of elimination this week. There are excessive probabilities that elimination won’t happen this week too.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Week 2 Elimination Vote Share – Day 5 of Viewers Voting – January 19th

Dr. Rejithkumar – 35% vote share

Somadas – 12% vote share (UNSAFE)

Alina – 15% vote share

Alasandra – 13% vote share (UNSAFE)

Rajini Chandy – 6% vote share (UNSAFE)

Sujo Mathew – 20% vote share

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting On-line Week 2

Set up Hotstar App in your Android or IOS telephone Login utilizing your telephone quantity or e-mail or create an account with Hotstar. Seek for “Bigg Boss” In that click on on vote now button and vote in your favorite contestant. There are completely 50 votes and you’ll break up the votes for a number of contestants too.



You may vote at our voting ballot to get immediate outcomes about your favorite contestants

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestant

Who will get evicted this week? Tell us within the feedback beneath.