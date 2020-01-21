Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting Results 21st January: Rajith Kumar Leads the Audience Voting, Three Contestants In Danger of Elimination This Week? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 enters its third week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to a fantastic extent within the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 home. Week 1 was peaceable with the contestants sharing their private tales and Mohanlal warned them for a number of violations towards the foundations of Bigg Boss. Mohanlal introduced the season’s first elimination to occur this weekend and Rajini Chandy was evicted. As Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 enters the decisive section of second elimination whereas contestants and viewers are nonetheless within the bonhomie, the second week elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 this week can be a really fascinating one.

The weekend episodes promise a variety of motion and suspense because the host Mohanlal digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Reshma Rajan can be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Malayalam 2

Dr Rajithkumar

Alina

Parekutty

Veena Nair

Alasandra

Suresh Krishnan

Thesni Khan

Reshma Rajan

Dr. Rajithkumar Leads In Main Polling Experiences, Alina and Reshma Rajan in Hazard Zone – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January 21st

As anticipated, Rejithkumar is main in main polling reviews from day 1 of viewers voting. Nonetheless, it was stunning to see the Alasandra and Alina get nominated for eliminations this week once more. Although the contestants are preventing arduous to get saved from evictions, the duties can be getting more durable and intense by the day.

Dr Rejithkumar and Alasandra are the highest two within the viewers voting polls. Nonetheless, these are early developments and can swing both method. Thesni and Suresh will not be protected by a mile. Although, Reshma Rajan is trailing the voting developments can change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week.

Combat Between Sujo Mathew and Alina Prone to be the Spotlight of Elimination Outcomes?

Large battle within the Bigg Boss home between Sujo Mathew and Elena Padrigal Suja was provoked by a phrase that Aleena informed Alessandra. The incident occurred whereas Aleena and Alessandra had been speaking. Rejit Kumar and Somadas had been on the opposite mattress beside Sujo’s mattress. “Why are you going to talk to these idiots?” Although he was saying it slowly, Sujo jumped and began to scream. It appears like Alina made beneficial properties from the battle which occurred as her vote share elevated after the battle.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Week three Elimination Vote Share – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January 21st

Dr Rajithkumar – 45% vote share Alina – 17% vote share Parekutty – 2% vote share (UNSAFE) Veena Nair – 12% vote share Alasandra – 9% vote share Suresh Krishnan – three% vote share (UNSAFE) Thesni Khan – 9% vote share Reshma Rajan – three% vote share (UNSAFE)



Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting On-line Week three

Set up Hotstar App in your Android or IOS cellphone Login utilizing your cellphone quantity or e-mail or create an account with Hotstar. Seek for “Bigg Boss” In that click on on vote now button and vote in your favorite contestant. There are completely 50 votes and you may break up the votes for a number of contestants too.



You may vote at our voting ballot to get prompt outcomes about your favorite contestants

Vote in your favorite contestants This Week!

