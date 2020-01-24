Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting Results 24th January: Rajith Kumar Leads With 55% Vote Share, Suresh and Reshma In Danger of Elimination This Week? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 enters its third week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an important extent within the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 home. Week 1 was peaceable with the contestants sharing their private tales and Mohanlal warned them for a couple of violations in opposition to the principles of Bigg Boss. Mohanlal introduced the season’s first elimination to occur this weekend and Rajini Chandy was evicted. As Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 enters the decisive section of second elimination whereas contestants and viewers are nonetheless within the bonhomie, the second week elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 this week will probably be a really attention-grabbing one.

The weekend episodes promise a variety of motion and suspense because the host Mohanlal digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Reshma Rajan will probably be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Malayalam 2

Dr Rajithkumar

Alina

Parekutty

Veena Nair

Alasandra

Suresh Krishnan

Thesni Khan

Reshma Rajan

Dr. Rajithkumar Leads In Main Polling Studies, Alina and Suresh in Hazard Zone – Day 2 of Viewers Voting – January 24th

As anticipated, Rejithkumar is main in main polling studies from day 1 of viewers voting. Nonetheless, it was stunning to see the Alasandra and Alina get nominated for eliminations this week once more. Although the contestants are combating arduous to get saved from evictions, the duties will probably be getting more durable and intense by the day.

Dr Rejithkumar and Alina are the highest two within the viewers voting polls. Nonetheless, these are early tendencies and can swing both method. Thesni and Veena aren’t secure by a mile. Although, Reshma Rajan is trailing the voting tendencies can change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week.

Reshma and Pradeep’s wedding ceremony Bells Will Save Her This Week?

There have been rumors and talks throughout the Bigg Boss home about Reshma and Pradeep’s wedding ceremony. Nonetheless, that is excellent news for Reshma as she’s going to get further footage if the matter is being favored by the viewers. Tacky scenes and romantic clips will invade the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 home. Nonetheless, will it save Reshma Rajan from elimination this week?

Combat Between Sujo Mathew and Alina More likely to be the Spotlight of Elimination Outcomes?

Large battle within the Bigg Boss home between Sujo Mathew and Elena Padrigal Suja was provoked by a phrase that Aleena instructed Alessandra. The incident occurred whereas Aleena and Alessandra have been speaking. Rejit Kumar and Somadas have been on the opposite mattress beside Sujo’s mattress. “Why are you going to talk to these idiots?” Although he was saying it slowly, Sujo jumped and began to scream. It appears to be like like Alina made features from the combat which occurred as her vote share elevated after the combat.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Week three Elimination Vote Share – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 24th

Dr Rajithkumar – 55% vote share Alina – 12% vote share Parekutty – four% vote share (UNSAFE) Veena Nair – 9% vote share Alasandra – 7% vote share Suresh Krishnan – four% vote share (UNSAFE) Thesni Khan – 5% vote share Reshma Rajan – four% vote share (UNSAFE)



Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting On-line Week three

Set up Hotstar App in your Android or IOS cellphone Login utilizing your cellphone quantity or electronic mail or create an account with Hotstar. Seek for “Bigg Boss” In that click on on vote now button and vote to your favorite contestant. There are completely 50 votes and you’ll cut up the votes for a number of contestants too.



