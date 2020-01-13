Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Online – Who gets nominated for Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Week 2 Elimination Vote below

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 has began final week on fifth January 2020 Sunday with 17 contestants and the week 1 was filled with occasions with contestants sharing their private tales. On the finish of Week 1 the host of the present Mohanlal warned a number of the contestants for violating some guidelines of Bigg Boss and informed them to watch out from now and even introduced that there will likely be eviction subsequent week. Right now being Monday 13th January nomination for eviction came about in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 and these six contestants are nominated for elimination throughout Week 2.

Dr. Rejithkumar

Somadas

Alina

Alasandra

Rajini Chandy

Sujo Mathew

Out of those six one will get eradicated this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting Process

Set up Hotstar App in your Android or IOS telephone

Login utilizing your telephone quantity or e-mail or create an account with Hotstar.

Seek for “Bigg Boss”

In that click on on vote now button and vote to your favorite contestant.

There are completely 50 votes and you may cut up the votes for a number of contestants too.

We even have an unofficial Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 voting ballot and you may vote under as this may assist us to trace who will get eradicated throughout Week 2.