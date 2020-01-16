Bigg Boss Season 13 16th Jan 2020 – Housemates receive a surprise as their family members visit them

If there are not any fights, no arguments or there aren’t any bodily fights, then it’s not Bigg Boss Season 13. This season has crossed all the boundaries. The contestant inside are so on one another’s nerves that they wish to tear aside one another. There isn’t a sooner or later the place the home isn’t silent with out fights. There have been fights and arguments within the earlier seasons of Bigg Boss, however this season has crossed limits and the whole lot has gone to an excessive. In yesterday’s episode, there was an enormous between two ex-lovers, Madhurima and Vishal. They began to argue over a small challenge, which went haywire. Vishal was calm and composed however Madhurima had misplaced it and in that match of rage, she threw a cup at Vishal. Later, Bigg Boss gave each of them punishment to sit down inside a cage until the weekend. Madhurima accepted the punishment however Vishal was adamant that he received’t settle for it and needs to go away the home. Madhurima was aggravated on Rashmi as she didn’t persuade Vishal to take up the punishment.

All people tried to persuade Vishal to remain and never go away the home as Weekend is shut and Salman Sir shall take a choice on this. Vishal was adamant on his resolution and is leaving the home.

You probably have watched all of the seasons of Bigg Boss, there’s a custom that after spending some months within the Bigg Boss home, the household of the contestants go to them. However this isn’t a go to which favours the contestants. Bigg Boss stops the contestants in no matter state they’re after which the member of the family is allowed to fulfill everybody. Bigg Boss then lets the contestant meet his member of the family for jiffy.

Within the upcoming episode, we will see how the members of the family of the contestants meet them. All of the contestants share an emotional second.

Siddharth Shukla meets his Mother, she tells him keep Completely satisfied.

Siddharth Shukla’s mother is seen visiting him within the Bigg Boss Home. He greets her with a good hug. Siddharth then introduces her to everybody. Rashmi says they each maintain one another. They each sit in the lounge after which she tells him to be blissful. He ought to flaunt his smile as a lot as doable.

Shehnaaz additionally meets her father, he says no matter emotions you may have for Siddharth Shukla, she shouldn’t take it to subsequent degree. Bury them now solely. He additionally mentions that Mahira and Shehnaaz shouldn’t get influenced by Paras.

Krushna enters the home, says Aarti has made him proud

Krushna enters the home. Aarti is jubiliant on seeing him. He says that the largest proud second for him was when somebody known as him as Aarti’s brother throughout a present. As a shock, he brings her youngsters who turn into emotional on seeing her.

Mahira’s mother enters the home; Warns Paras about their relationship.

Mahira is delighted to see her mother. Her mother greets all of the contestant very fortunately. She even calls Asim as Mahira’s brother. However she sarcastically, maintaining a contented face warns Paras to not kiss Mahira as she doesn’t prefer it. She additionally mentions that his present girlfriend is so fairly and he ought to preserve bit distance from Mahira.

Because the episode shall progress, we will see many entries. Some is perhaps emotional whereas some is perhaps a studying curve for contestants. It is going to be fascinating to see as soon as Paras’s mother enters the home as he has been focused by Mahira’s mother and Shehnaaz’s father. Additionally, Asim’s brother Umar is tipped to enter the home. So, it will likely be fascinating to see him speak to Siddharth Shukla.

Tune into Bigg Boss 13 on a regular basis at 10:30-11:30 on Colours TV.