Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Sakshi Agarwal’s swimsuit-clad avatar goes viral [Photo]

Sakshi Agarwal, who turned a family identify among the many Tamil cinema and TV viewers by way of Bigg Boss Tamil season three, has taken a break from her work and gone on a vacation. The actress, who has labored with a few massive names from Kollywood, is at present having a frolicking time in Goa.

The actress has now shared an image of her in swimsuit on her social media pages. The actress seems to be superhot in monokini and the picture goes viral among the many Tamil viewers. She can also be getting a variety of optimistic feedback for the picture on Instagram and Fb.

Sakshi’s Motion pictures with Thalaivar and Thala

She began her profession as a mannequin earlier than making her appearing debut with Atlee Kumar’s Raja Rani in 2013. Thereafter, the actress has been a part of many movies in supporting roles. Rajinikanth’s Kaala and Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam are the most important motion pictures in her profile, until date.

At present, Sakshi Agarwal is engaged on a couple of motion pictures like Raai Laxmi-starrer Cinderella and GV Prakash Kumar’s Aayiram Jenmangal.

Sakshi in Bigg Boss Tamil three

Sakshi Agarwal had stayed within the Bigg Boss Tamil three home for seven weeks. She had a bitter quarrel together with her co-contestant Kavin Raj with whom she had shared good relationship within the preliminary weeks within the actuality present.

His proximity with Losliya was apparently the explanation why their friendship had strained within the Tamil actuality present. Their relationship remained identical.