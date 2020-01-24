Bigg Boss’ voice Vijay Vikram Singh recalls meetings with Salman Khan, says ‘We…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss’ voice Vijay Vikram Singh recollects conferences with Salman Khan, says ‘We meet him as fans’

Voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh has been the narrator’s voice on hit actuality TV present Bigg Boss for 10 years now. Nevertheless, it is just now that one has to acquired to know his identification. Chatting with Pinkvilla, in an interview, he spoke about his life’s journey; first a voice artist and, in latest instances, as a personality actor in net sequence.

Talking about how it began, he mentioned, “I started my voice-over career in 2009. In 2010, I got a mail that the makers were looking for narrator’s voice-overs. I sent them a CD, they shortlisted me, they asked me to come for an audition and within two days of my audition, I was given a conformation. It is the biggest high point in my voicing career, till date.”

Speaking about his first response on understanding that he has made the reduce for Bigg Boss, he revealed how he ‘jumped and jumped’ for four-five minutes, behaving and performing in a fully kiddish style, ‘which is absolutely fine’.

On being requested if he had watched the earlier three periods, he replied he had, “… like a fanatic., season 2 and 3. I was hooked on, so much so that when one of favourite contestants (Raju Srivastav) was evicted, I decided that will not watch the show. That was the kind of attachment that I have for the show. So for me to get on board with show was amazing.”

On the query of getting recognition as a voice artist, the way it was completely different from the popularity stars get and the way individuals know such artists solely after they talk about it, Vijay mentioned, “I do a lot of other shows as well, which I talk about on social media account. By virtue of that, and lot of other videos I have shot, lot of people know me. So social media account, there is a lot of fan following as well. It never crossed my mind that I am not being recognised as people know. Fortunately, after the release of Family Man last year, recognition levels have gone up. More and more people are recognising me which is wonderful feeling.”

Did he keep in mind the primary time any person walked as much as him and requested him if he was the voice behind Bigg Boss, he mentioned, “Since the Youtube video where I talked about my life’s journey, a lot of people have walked up to me. I was in Mauritius last year and somebody in Mauritius, who was an Indian, walked up to me and said that ‘you are so and so, I have seen your video. And you are one of the voices on Bigg Boss and other shows and I really admire your work’. It was a good feeling.”

Was it a battle to start with? He mentioned, “Of course, it was. To get work was difficult. It was not a huge struggle, that I had to skip meals or something like that. Also because, I realised this talent pretty late. I have finished my MBA and I had into a proper job. I planned this transition in a way that struggle is reduced to bare minimum. Having said that, when you start anything new, recognition and acceptance is something that comes with time. That acceptance came quickly to me and there was struggle. I did lot of odd jobs, voice overs that would not want to be associated with now, I did them at that point of time. One thing led to another. It was all good in the end.”

How does he react to his voice when he hears on TV? He mentioned, “The first time I heard my voice was on Dance India Dance — that was the first show that I did as a voice artist and it was an amazing feeling, I was getting engaged the next day. I called up my fiancee that time, now my wife, and thanked her because she was the one who was instrumental in pushing me into this career. But it was a surreal feeling — television mein se jo awaz aa rahi hai, woh meri awaz hai (the voice emanating from the television was mine). It was something like a small-towner like me would never have thought of.”

He additionally spoke about assembly Salman Khan on the present and mentioned that it’s regular and courteous. “We meet him as fans. It is a general exchange of pleasantries.”

He additionally spoke of his future choices — that he would quickly seem within the second season of Household Man within the capability of an intelligence officer who’s heading the tech division of that specific unit; this time he can be going into subject as nicely and there’ll lots of motion as nicely. He’ll function in two extra net sequence and a movie debut with John Abraham.

