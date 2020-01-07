Bigg Boss Winner Vindu Dara Singh to enter into Bigg Boss 13 house, read exclusive details

Salman Khan’s controversial present Bigg Boss 13 could be very a lot stirred presently. Just lately, ex-Contestants Vikas Gupta entered the home by a wild card and stayed in the home for nearly two weeks and gave a whole lot of contestants. With the arrival of Vikas Gupta, the place the relations have been lacking, many individuals even breathed a sigh of reduction. Effectively, it appears that evidently this peace of the contestants will not be going to finish quickly. Sure, we’re saying this as a result of very quickly one other ex contestants can be coming into this home. One of many main leisure portal has come to know by sources that Vindu Dara Singh’s entry within the present could quickly happen. Sure, it’s heard that Vindu Dara Singh, who was the winner of Bigg Boss three, can be on this present for every week. If this occurs, Vindu can really take a category of many individuals.

Watching Bigg Boss 13 from the start



Vindu Dara Singh follows Bigg Boss yearly and this 12 months too he’s watching Bigg Boss 13 very rigorously. On the approaching day, Vindu provides his evaluate as quickly as every episode is over and is seen brazenly supporting his favourite too.

Vindu’ favorite contestant is Sidharth Shukla



Via Vindu’s tweets, it’s clear that he’s very a lot liking Siddharth Shukla as a contestant. On the similar time it has turn into clear that he doesn’t like Asim Riyaz in any respect. For the second, we now have to see what twists are seen on this present for the reason that arrival of Vindu Dara Singh. By the way in which, how keen are you to see Vindu Dara Singh on this present? Share your views within the remark field.