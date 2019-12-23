Biggest unanswered questions in the Skywalker Saga

WARNING! SPOILERS for The Rise of Skywalker comply with!
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is right here and with it, the top of the epic Skywalker Saga. The movie solutions some massive questions, chief amongst them the riddle of Rey’s lineage — which stretches again to the villainous Palpatine, who hopes to make use of his granddaughter to lastly dominate the galaxy. We additionally study extra about he backstory of Poe Dameron, and some nuggets about what Lando Calrissian has been doing ever because the finish of Return of the Jedi.
Nonetheless, starting with the primary Star Wars movie in 1977 and encompassing 9 full-length movement footage, the Skywalker Saga is over 40 years outdated. Between A New Hope and The Rise of Skywalker, the tales have given us numerous questions, and there are nonetheless loads left unanswered. There are resurrections we will not clarify, revivals that we anticipated however by no means occurred, mysterious births, inexplicable instances of reminiscence loss, Jedi and Sith powers we nonetheless do not perceive, and a lightsaber that appears to have the ability to journey between photo voltaic techniques all by itself.
Listed here are the most important unanswered questions we’re left with on the finish of the Skywalker Saga.
How did Maz Kanata get Luke’s lightsaber?
Within the first entry in the latest trilogy, The Power Awakens, we study the diminutive Maz Kanata someway has Luke’s first lightsaber — the one Obi-wan Kenobi provides him in A New Hope and that initially belonged to his father Anakin. Han asks Maz how she acquired it and she or he solutions solely, “A good question. For another time.” Properly, no matter “another time” means, it is exterior the Skywalker Saga. The Rise of Skywalker ends with Luke’s first lightsaber alongside Leia’s, buried close to Luke’s outdated residence on Tattooine.
It is a query not simply answered. Luke loses his first lightsaber when Darth Vader chops off his hand throughout their climactic duel on the finish of Empire Strikes Again, in Cloud Metropolis on the planet Bespin. Luke’s hand and his weapon fall down the identical lengthy shaft Luke drops down himself. The planet Maz’s tavern is on is Takodana — in a totally completely different system from Bespin.
It is not unthinkable the saber may discover its approach to Maz’s palms. Presumably somebody discovered it and finally bought it to Maz Kanata. Possibly she discovered it herself, possibly she acquired it by lower than authorized means. No matter exact path it took, we could by no means know.
Is Boba Fett alive?
The bounty hunter Boba Fett falls to his obvious loss of life in Return of the Jedi – proper into the ready maw of the mighty Sarlacc. However there’s been quite a lot of hypothesis that the one unaltered clone of Jango Fett survived. Despite his comparatively transient appearances within the unique trilogy, Boba Fett has confirmed to be a fan-favorite villain. Fan response to the character was so surprisingly optimistic, George Lucas says on the Return of the Jedi commentary observe that he thought-about including a shot within the particular version that might present the bounty hunter escaping the Sarlacc.
The truth is, in a manner the story’s already been written. Within the Star Wars expanded universe that is not thought-about canon, the bounty hunter’s armor helps him survive the large monster’s sluggish however painful digestive system lengthy sufficient to flee. “A Barve Like That: The Tale of Boba Fett” — a brief story showing within the 1996 anthology e-book Tales from Jabba’s Palace – tells us precisely how Boba Fett escapes.
However with the Skywalker Saga ended and no reappearance, we could by no means know if Fett does finally escape or if he is nonetheless being digested together with Jabba’s different goons.
Does Yoda have any connection to Child Yoda?
We won’t actually matter The Mandalorian as a part of the Skywalker Saga, however the emergence of the Youngster – higher often called Child Yoda — is for now linked to the tiny Jedi Grasp Yoda who seems both in individual or simply by his voice in many of the Skywalker Saga movies.
Fan theories sprang up virtually instantly upon Child Yoda’s look on the finish of The Mandalorian‘s first episode, with many guessing the toddler is both a clone of, or instantly associated to, Grasp Yoda. On one hand it is sort of foolish to imagine the kid has something in any respect to do with Yoda apart from being members of the identical species. In any case, if you happen to’re launched to a human character in a Star Wars movie you do not instantly assume, “Oh, that must be Han Solo’s nephew.” However, the idea is comprehensible since we all know so little or no about Yoda and the Kid’s species. We do not even know their species’ identify, which George Lucas purposely neglected of the mythology.
If there’s a deeper hyperlink between the 2, we’ll probably have to attend till future episodes of The Mandalorian to study it. The Skywalker Saga presents no solutions.
Why would not Obbi-wan keep in mind the droids from the prequels?
One of many largest surprises within the Star Wars prequels was the invention that it was the younger Anakin Skywalker who created C-3PO. The protocol droid’s finest pal, R2-D2 seems in all three prequels as effectively, but when Obi-wan is reunited with them in A New Hope he would not appear to acknowledge them and we by no means study why.
In fact the true cause is almost definitely as a result of The Phantom Menace got here out over 20 years after the primary Star Wars movie and George Lucas had no concept in 1977 the droids would seem in any prequels. However there are some attainable narrative explanations too.
It might be that Kenobi does keep in mind the droids however is retaining that to himself. In any case, he clearly would not need to inform Luke about his father, and explaining his acquaintance to the droids brings him nearer to that troublesome reality. It is also attainable he genuinely would not keep in mind them. Kenobi is not depicted within the earlier movies as being significantly hooked up to droids. A narrative in The Clone Wars exhibits Kenobi just isn’t practically as involved as Anakin when R2-D2 is presumed misplaced; Anakin solely convinces his grasp to let him rescue the droid by telling him there’s delicate army information in its reminiscence.
What was Finn going to inform Rey in The Rise of Skywalker
When Finn, Rey, and the opposite heroes consider they’re sinking to their deaths in The Rise of Skywalker, Finn tries to inform Rey one thing however he by no means will get the possibility. Fortunately, the heroes survive and when Rey asks Finn what he was going to inform her, he says he’ll inform her later. Poe teases Finn about it, however by the top of the movie we nonetheless have not realized no matter it was Finn meant to say.
The obvious risk is that he was to going to profess his love for her. The 2 clearly look after each other and shortly after they first meet in The Power Awakens Finn asks her pointedly if she has a boyfriend.
In accordance with a CinemaBlend report quoting Rise of Skywalker director/co-writer J.J. Abrams, nevertheless. Finn’s motivations could have been decidedly much less romantic. Reasonably than making a play for Rey, he was apparently going to verify one thing advised repeatedly all through the sequel trilogy — specifically, that he is Power-sensitive.
Precisely what occurred throughout that meal in Cloud Metropolis?
In Empire Strikes Again, Lando Calrissian betrays the heroes to Darth Vader and Boba Fett, who we study arrive in Cloud Metropolis simply earlier than the Millennium Falcon. Lando reveals his duplicity by main the rebels to a eating room the place Vader is ready with Boba Fett. Han will get a couple of futile pictures off, a squad of storm troopers exhibits up, after which the doorways shut behind the heroes, leaving them with the Sith lord and the bounty hunter.
It is not precisely essentially the most urgent thriller of the Skywalker Saga, however we will not assist however surprise what a meal with Darth Vader and Boba Fett seems like. What do you speak about? “Hey, how’s the whole trying to kill us thing going?” Can Vader even eat with out taking off his helmet? Did Boba Fett take away his helmet to eat or is he as cussed about not eradicating it as Mando on The Mandalorian?
The oldsters at Robotic Rooster took a stab at what the meal may need appeared like, although we’ve a sense it is not thought-about canon.
What is the take care of Power Lightning?
The primary time we see a Sith utilizing Power Lightning is in Return of the Jedi when Emperor Palpatine practically kills Luke Skywalker with it. Since then, it has been clear that some Sith can use it whereas others cannot. But it surely is not actually clear what governs who will get to make use of it and who would not.
We by no means see Darth Vader utilizing Power Lightning however contemplating how a lot of his physique is mechanical, it is a secure assumption that utilizing it could be harmful to him. However we additionally by no means see Darth Maul use it. Supreme Chief Snoke by no means makes use of it so far as we all know — although admittedly his loss of life in The Final Jedi would not give us a lot likelihood to see what he can or cannot do. Kylo Ren would not seem to have the ability to summon the stuff, and contemplating his mood and general lack of subtlety we’re fairly positive if he may, he would.
One would possibly assume that Sith Masters like Palpatine purposely chorus from educating their college students how one can use Power Lightning to ensure they’ve a bonus ought to the scholar attempt to kill them. However that would not clarify how Rely Dooku is aware of how one can use it, nor how Rey, with out even consciously making an attempt, summons Power Lightning in The Rise of Skywalker.
How did Palpatine survive?
Even if you happen to missed all of the promotional lead-ups to The Rise of Skywalker mentioning Emperor Palpatine’s return, his resurrection is made clear at first of the movie. What is not answered at any level is strictly how the Sith Grasp survived his supposed loss of life on the finish of Return of the Jedi.
In Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine says he is aware of how one can carry the lifeless again to life and makes use of this declare to seduce Anakin Skywalker — who’s stricken by premonitions of Padme’s loss of life — to the darkish facet. Nonetheless, even when we assume Palpatine is telling Anakin the reality, that does not clarify how the Sith Lord can resurrect himself, significantly when you think about the style of his loss of life. The dying Vader hurls Palpatine off a catwalk down a protracted shaft, and the Emperor seems to blow up when he reaches the underside.
We’re not suggesting Palpatine’s resurrection is uniquely unlikely in a story so full of constructing the inconceivable attainable, however Rise of the Skywalker however fails to elucidate precisely how he survives not solely his drop down that shaft however the destruction of the second Death Star.
Why does nobody appear to recollect Qui-Gon Jinn after the prequels?
Despite the truth that he personally trains Obi-wan Kenobi, he is the one who finds Anakin Skywalker, and he is the primary Jedi we see speaking from past the grave, Qui-Gon Jinn is rarely talked about within the unique trilogy or within the newer movies of the Skywalker Saga. The one instructor Kenobi mentions is Yoda, and says he took it upon himself to coach Anakin — by no means mentioning that it was Qui-Gon’s dying want.
The actual world cause might be no extra difficult than the truth that George Lucas hadn’t but conceived of Jinn within the unique trilogy, however no narrative cause has been supplied. One risk is that — not wanting him to study the identification of his father — Kenobi and Yoda selected to offer Luke as few particulars as attainable. It may be that Jinn’s repute is spotty. In any case, he brings Anakin to the Jedi and Anakin does finally defeat the Emperor, however quite a lot of blood is spilled earlier than Anakin is redeemed.
Is Palpatine lifeless for good this time?
On the finish of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey makes use of the power of all of the Jedi earlier than her and displays Palpatine’s energy again at him, killing him.
However… is he actually lifeless?
Palpatine’s loss of life appears fairly closing on the finish of The Rise of Skywalker. We see him blown to items. However arguably his loss of life would not appear any kind of closing on the finish of Return of the Jedi. Within the earlier movie he is thrown down a protracted shaft by the dying Darth Vader, and his drop to the underside is adopted by a blast of vitality, suggesting he is exploded. To not point out that shortly after this, the area station he is on is totally destroyed. If Palpatine can come again from that, what cannot he come again from?
Additional complicating issues is the truth that we’re by no means informed precisely how Palpatine survives Return of the Jedi. If we knew that, we would see that someway the identical or comparable rationalization would not apply this time. However we do not know what we do not know. Ultimately, it might be finest to imagine that we do not know whether or not or not that is actually the finish for Palpatine.
Why is Lando carrying Han’s garments on the finish of Empire Strikes Again?
In case you did not discover it by yourself then you will have been educated by the Household Man parody One thing, One thing, One thing, Darkish Aspect – on the finish of Empire Strikes Again, when Lando and Chewie velocity away from the Insurgent Fleet to save lots of Han from Jabba the Hutt, Lando has inexplicably became Han Solo’s garments. On the very least, it is bizarre, if not edging only a bit towards creepy, and it is by no means defined.
One standard principle explains it by saying that, in reality, it is the opposite manner round — Han has been utilizing Lando’s garments. We all know Han gained the Millennium Falcon from Lando, and the speculation assumes Han took the ship with out giving Lando the possibility to retrieve his garments. So, as the speculation goes, when the heroes escape Cloud Metropolis, in some unspecified time in the future Lando finds his outdated garments and adjustments into a few of them.
We now have one situation with this principle. We do see in Solo: A Star Wars Story that Lando retains a closet full of garments on his ship earlier than Han wins it from him. Beckett catches Han and Qi’ra making out in it. However from what we see Lando clearly prefers garments with quite a lot of aptitude. He repeatedly put on capes, for Pete’s sake. A button-up white shirt and a black vest with no cape in sight? That does not sound like one thing you’d discover in Lando’s closet.
Does Finn have the potential to be a Jedi?
There are two massive hints in The Rise of Skywalker that Finn may need sufficient of a reference to the Power to be skilled as a Jedi. First, there’s when Finn assures fellow reformed storm trooper Jannah that it was the Power that made it attainable for his true self to emerge from the First Order’s conditioning. Later, within the battle in opposition to the Remaining Order fleet, Finn says he is aware of the Order has transferred their navigation from the bottom tower to the command ship solely as a result of he can really feel it.
Once we suppose again to The Power Awakens, there have been hints because the very starting. Finn makes a memorable impression on Kylo Ren after the village is slaughtered within the film’s opening. Later, when he escapes with Poe, Kylo is aware of which storm trooper he was straight away. Each moments recommend Finn is both inflicting, or being affected by, ripples within the Power which Kylo feels as effectively. In the meantime, Common Hux and Captain Phasma appear confused since he had proven “no prior signs of nonconformity.”
The Rise of Skywalker ends with none agency phrase both manner, but it surely appears no less than attainable the person previously often called FN-2187 is likely to be due a lightsaber of his personal.
Who’s Rey’s grandmother?
The Rise of Skywalker lastly solutions the query of Rey’s parentage. We study she’s the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine and that her delivery dad and mom bought her into servitude on Jakku to save lots of her from the Emperor, after which her dad and mom had been murdered by a Jedi hunter. The one lacking piece is Rey’s grandmother. Emperor Palpatine is not precisely a surprising paragon of charisma, so it is pure to surprise precisely who agreed to make a union with the Sith Lord.
The prequels give us one risk. Seen typically standing subsequent to Palpatine in Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith is a quiet, pale, and eerie-looking bald girl named Sly Moore. The official Star Wars web site describes her as “Palpatine’s senior administrative aide during his chancellorship” and says that rumors surrounded the enigmatic girl.
The expanded universe presents a few different choices, although they’re from tales not thought-about canon. Within the 1995 novel Youngsters of the Jedi by Barbara Hambly, Roganda Ismaren is launched. The previous Jedi youngling is captured by the Empire and made Palpatine’s concubine. There’s additionally Ysanne Isard, launched within the Darkish Horse comedian e-book collection X-Wing: Rogue Squadron. At one level Isard is the Director of Imperial Intelligence, and truly takes over management of the Empire after Palpatine’s “death” in Return of the Jedi. Her place suggests she probably at one level had a detailed relationship with the Emperor, although something romantic is left to hypothesis.
