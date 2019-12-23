Biggest unanswered questions in the Skywalker Saga

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Study Extra.

WARNING! SPOILERS for The Rise of Skywalker comply with!

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is right here and with it, the top of the epic Skywalker Saga. The movie solutions some massive questions, chief amongst them the riddle of Rey’s lineage — which stretches again to the villainous Palpatine, who hopes to make use of his granddaughter to lastly dominate the galaxy. We additionally study extra about he backstory of Poe Dameron, and some nuggets about what Lando Calrissian has been doing ever because the finish of Return of the Jedi.

Nonetheless, starting with the primary Star Wars movie in 1977 and encompassing 9 full-length movement footage, the Skywalker Saga is over 40 years outdated. Between A New Hope and The Rise of Skywalker, the tales have given us numerous questions, and there are nonetheless loads left unanswered. There are resurrections we will not clarify, revivals that we anticipated however by no means occurred, mysterious births, inexplicable instances of reminiscence loss, Jedi and Sith powers we nonetheless do not perceive, and a lightsaber that appears to have the ability to journey between photo voltaic techniques all by itself.

Listed here are the most important unanswered questions we’re left with on the finish of the Skywalker Saga.