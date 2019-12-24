Biggie the giant tortoise celebrates spending 44 years at Bristol Zoo

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

An enormous tortoise is celebrating spending 44 years at Bristol Zoo, which means he has been there longer than every other animal.

His arrival in Bristol on December 24 1975 coincided with Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody at primary within the charts, and milk being simply 5p a pint.

Biggie lives with three different big Aldabra tortoises, Helen, Twiggy and Mike.

They’re every essential as a result of Aldabra big tortoises are categorised as weak on the Worldwide Union for the Conservation of Nature Purple Listing of Threatened Species.

Though Biggie’s precise delivery date just isn’t recognized, his keepers imagine he’s greater than 60 years outdated, and he may very well be round for a few years to come back, as Aldabra tortoises can dwell for greater than 100 years.

Biggie has a food plan of hay and greens and he particularly loves crimson peppers, but he weighs in at a back-breaking 28 stone (177kg).

Earlier this yr, when he wanted to endure an inside examination by the zoo’s vet workforce, it took 5 folks to raise him.

Tim Skelton, curator of reptiles and amphibians on the zoo, mentioned: ‘Biggie genuinely is a mild big and so a lot of our guests love him. No-one might think about Bristol Zoo with out him.’

Aldabra tortoises can weigh as much as 39 stone (250kg) and are so large they can’t withdraw their heads and legs utterly into their shells.

However on the islands the place they advanced they didn’t want to make use of their shells as safety, as there have been no predators.

They get their title from the Aldabra Atoll off the coast of the Seychelles, and dwell off tropical grassland.

Within the wild they start feeding early within the morning when it’s cooler and when the dew is thick on the grass.

Large tortoises like Biggie have been discovered on many islands within the western Indian Ocean, together with Madagascar, however have been pushed to close extinction by means of over-exploitation by an rising variety of settlers and European explorers.