Bihar Board: Make a mess of the photo in the matriculation admit card

There are nonetheless errors within the admit card (admit card) of many college students. . Bihar College Examination Committee has given an opportunity to rectify these candidates whose picture of the admit card is in error.

In reference to this, the Controller of Examinations (Secondary) of the Examination Committee has written a letter to all of the District Schooling Officers and stated that the candidates whose picture is flawed within the admit card, get bodily verification of the identical earlier than together with them within the examination. For this, the candidate has to submit his Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, driving license, PAN card, passport or picture financial institution passbook signed by a gazetted officer and verified or authenticated with it and introduced to the central inspector. The unique of those certificates or paperwork (wherein the picture is printed) is to be proven together with its admit card to the pinnacle of the examiner's faculty or the middle of the examination heart. Additionally, submit a licensed photocopy (picture copy) of the involved doc. Later, the pinnacle of the varsity or the central examiner of the examination heart will ship a photocopy of those verified paperwork to the varsity examination committee within the type of information.

to 24 major examination of matriculation might be held at scheduled facilities of the state until February

Examination beginning in January Matriculation examination 2020 from inner evaluation and sensible examination 20 2020 might be until January. On the identical time, the principle examination 17 to 24 might be held in any respect the scheduled examination facilities within the district until February. The admit card for the Matriculation Examination (Admit Card) is to be obtained from the Bihar College Examination Committee web site, signed and stamped by the varsity head. Candidates will seem within the inner evaluation and sensible examination on the examination heart talked about on these admit playing cards.