Bihar Man Tapes Earphones To Vest To Cheat During Police Exam, Caught

An FIR has been registered within the case. (Representational)

Muzaffarpur:

A candidate who had taped earphones to his vest to cheat throughout Bihar Police Examination on Sunday was caught by the authorities and was later handed over to the police.

The person was caught after the earphones acquired caught in his one ear and he complained of ache.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police Mithanpura, Nisar Ahmed mentioned, “We received information that a candidate has been caught with a device in his ear during the written examination. He had complained of earache, and has been admitted to hospital.”

An FIR has been registered within the case.