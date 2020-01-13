Bihar Police: 10 Munnabhai and 3 copycat arrested in police recruitment exam

Throughout the recruitment recruitment examination in numerous districts, individuals take the examination in lieu of others 10 Munnabhai was arrested whereas three candidates have been arrested for dishonest. The Central Choice Board (constable recruitment) has claimed that the examination was performed in any respect 550 facilities within the state. The examination was utterly malpractice free. On the similar time, based on the data acquired from the board, greater than 80 candidates participated within the examination.

Ram Kumar of Gunganiyan village in Sultanganj block of Bhagalpur district was caught inspecting one other at Bhupesh Gupta diploma faculty heart in Bhabua of Kaimur district. He was taking the examination in lieu of Suman Kumar, a resident of Purauta in Lakhisarai district. In Udasi Devi Excessive College, her sister Ravita Kumari was caught taking the examination as a substitute of Geeta Kumari. Suman Kumar, who was taking exams on the similar heart, was arrested for dishonest. An individual taking the examination as a substitute of one other was caught at an examination heart in Mothari.

In Ara, 5 candidates took the examination in lieu of others, whereas in Nawada one candidate was arrested. A lady and a younger man have been caught dishonest in Sasaram. In the meantime, a pretend examiner was arrested from Vikas Vidyalaya Examination Middle at Dumri in Begusarai. It has been reported that Manish Kumar was taking the examination instead of Sonu Kumar, a resident of Jandaha in Vaishali district. Council shaped a particular squad in view of the examination. Wherever info was acquired, it was instantly investigated. In Patna, investigation was accomplished on the data of giving the examination in lieu of 5 candidates. Two weren’t current, whereas the remaining three candidates turned out to be appropriate.

Principal of Sardar Patel Memorial School in Biharsharif taken into custody

Umesh Kumar, principal of Sardar Patel Memorial School, Biharsharif, has been taken into custody by the police on the directions of DM and SP. They’re accused that when the DM questioned them when there was not sufficient electrical energy within the examination corridor, they used unparliamentary language.

The Speaker once more appealed to not come within the entice

The chairman of the Central Choice Board, KS Dwivedi, has once more appealed to the candidates and non-believers to not get caught by any fraudster. Nobody can wrongly go them the examination. Keep away from rumors. Requested for the following examination, candidates ought to keep away from last-minute disaster. Try the already mounted heart and prepare the keep within the neighborhood.

