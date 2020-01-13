Bihar Police Caught Taking Bribe, Probe Ordered After Video Shared Online

“Investigation has been ordered into the matter,” a senior cop mentioned. (Representational picture)

Patna:

Bihar police on Sunday ordered a probe in opposition to a visitors policeman for allegedly taking bribe from an individual on a two-wheeler.

The investigation has been ordered into the matter after a video of the visitors policeman allegedly taking bribe from an individual on two-wheeler went viral.

KI Prakash, Patna Visitors Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), mentioned: “The police have taken cognizance of the matter based on the video which went viral.”

He added that applicable motion will likely be taken in opposition to the wrongdoer after finishing up a correct investigation on this regard.