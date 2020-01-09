Bihar Police constable recruitment 2019: CSBC made this plan to stop the rigging, Munnabhai will catch you

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Examination 2020 : Preparation for written examination has been accomplished for recruitment to the posts of 11880 of the constable in Bihar Police. In keeping with the Central Choice Board, Bihar (constable recruitment), many preparations have been made for the malpractice-free examination. There might be images of the candidates on the examination middle. This images might be carried out with the admit card. On the identical time fingerprints will even be taken in biometric method. The written examination for the publish of constable 12 and 20 is to be held on January. The examination might be carried out in two shifts on each days.

Facilities 550 have been arrange throughout the state for this examination. Round three. 25 lakh candidates will seem within the examination in each shift. In keeping with the choice board, male candidates have been given a middle within the adjoining districts of their house district. On the identical time, preserving in thoughts that ladies candidates wouldn’t have issues, their middle has been saved within the house district itself. The variety of candidates is 12 lakh 66 thousand. Bodily examination might be carried out after written examination.

Bihar Police examination middle: Record of Bihar Police examination facilities launched

Don’t fall into the entice of brokers

The choice board has appealed to the candidates and oldsters to not come underneath the guise of touts and counterfeiters. At any price, nobody can disturb or rig the examination. Concrete preparations have been made for this. If somebody commits a disturbance, he’ll face authorized motion. Council claims that the middle of male candidates has been saved out of the district in order that nobody can attempt to handle the middle. Other than this, images is supplied with the admit card in order that later if somebody comes instead of the candidate, then he will be simply recognized. On the identical time fingerprints are additionally being taken in a biometric method.

