Bihar Police constable recruitment exam tomorrow, OMR sheet will be such, do not make a mistake in filling

CSBC has additionally launched a pattern OMR sheet copy (reply ebook) for the comfort of the candidates. Seeing this, candidates can perceive the best way to fill the OMR sheet. The discover issued on csbc.bih.nic.in states that 'it has been seen that the candidates make a mistake in filling the OMR sheet (reply ebook). Primarily based data on the reply ebook, particulars like roll quantity, query ebook quantity, quantity, article writing and signature usually are not stuffed within the given house. On account of these errors, the OMR sheet of the candidates shouldn’t be checked. Due to this fact, to keep away from these errors, the candidates are suggested to check the vital directions associated to the written examination given on the web site earlier than the written examination and apply on the pattern copy of the reply ebook (OMR). )

Written check for recruitment to the 11880 posts of constable in Bihar Police shall be held tomorrow (12 January). 12 After January, the examination 20 shall be held on January. The examination shall be performed in two shifts. The primary shift shall be held within the morning 10 to 12 and the second shift shall be between 2 to four pm. By this examination, the Central Choice Board (constable recruitment) Bihar Police, Bihar Navy Police, Specialised India Reserve Corps, Reserve Corps, Bihar State, Bihar State Industrial Safety Corps has the vacant troopers 11, 880 will fill the posts. There shall be pictures of the candidates on the examination heart. This pictures shall be accomplished with the admit card. On the similar time fingerprints can even be taken in biometric method. In keeping with CSBC, a number of preparations have been made for the malpractice-free examination.

Facilities 550 have been arrange throughout the state for this examination. Round three. 25 lakh candidates will seem within the examination in every shift. In keeping with the choice board, male candidates have been given a middle within the adjoining districts of their house district. On the similar time, conserving in thoughts that ladies candidates would not have issues, their heart has been saved within the house district itself. The variety of candidates is 12 lakh 66 thousand. Bodily examination shall be performed after written examination.

To seem within the examination on the allotted examination heart, one has to provide a legitimate picture id card akin to voter ID card, passport, driving license, PAN card or Aadhaar card together with e-admit card.

