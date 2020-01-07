Bihar Police exam center 2019: list of centers released for Bihar police constable written exam

Bihar Police Constable examination record 2019: Central Choice Board (constable recruitment) has launched the record of facilities for recruitment examination for the posts of constable 11880 in Bihar Police. This record has been launched on the web site of the Central Choice Board (soldier recruitment) csbc.bih.nic.in. From this record, candidates can know their examination heart. On this, RollNumber Sensible Examination Facilities have been allotted.

This hyperlink Bihar Police Constable examination record 2019 : You may see the examination heart by clicking on

Complete 550 examination facilities have been created within the state for the 11880 posts of constables. Based on the central choice, there are 12 lakh 66 thousand candidates within the constable recruitment examination. Admit card is not going to be given individually to any candidate.

Allow us to inform you that in Bihar Police Soldier Recruitment Examination 12 from January 20 January Will probably be held until The examination might be carried out in two shifts. The Central Choice Board (Sepoy Recruitment) had vacancies to fill the vacant posts of troopers in Bihar Police, Bihar Army Police, Specialised India Reserve Corps, Reserve Corps, Bihar State Bihar State Industrial Safety Corps.

The extent of written take a look at might be intermediate (10 2) or equal degree of Bihar College Examination Committee and the questions might be goal kind. Will probably be of kind. Written take a look at 100 might be of marks. The written examination is not going to be the premise of the ultimate benefit record. Written Examination Bodily

solely Qualifying for the qualifying examination. “

Based mostly on the written take a look at, the candidates for the bodily examination might be chosen.

Part II – 'Bodily Aptitude / Proficiency Take a look at might be of whole 100 marks.

The ultimate benefit record might be made on the premise of whole marks obtained by the candidate in three occasions in bodily qualification – operating, excessive soar, and shot put.