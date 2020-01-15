Bihar Police Sipahi Bharti 2019: Avoid traveling in the last moments of the police recruitment exam, CSBC appeals

Bihar Police Sipahi Bharti 2019: Bihar Police Recruitment For 12 Choice Board has appealed to the candidates to keep away from final minute journey earlier than and after the written take a look at in January, and after seeing the massive crowd and obstruction within the trains. .

The Council means that the candidate chorus from doing so. Further trains are additionally being run by the railways for his or her motion. In such a state of affairs, in accordance with his comfort, go away for the middle slightly earlier.

20 Written Examination is on January: Two dates of written examination have been saved for constable recruitment. 12 On January two examinations have been performed. 20 Examination to be held in two shifts on January additionally. It’s anticipated to incorporate greater than 6. 50 candidates.

Bihar Police Sipahi Bharti 2019: Candidates made present affairs preparation for Bihar Police recruitment, come from science questions

Arrive within the metropolis a day earlier than: Earlier than and after the Sunday examination, the candidates had numerous problem in commuting. In view of this, the choice board has appealed that the candidates attain the examination facilities in time. Keep away from arriving on the heart on the final second. Attain town a day early and see the middle beforehand. Railways will run extra trains for the comfort of the candidates.