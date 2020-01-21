Bihar Police: Soldier reinstatement exam for 11880 posts possible on March 8

The written examination of soldier reinstatement in Bihar could also be March eight. For this, the Residence Division held a video conferencing with all of the District Magistrates and mentioned the date. Nevertheless, it isn’t but determined whether or not the examination might be held on this date. That is attainable solely when facilities can be found in districts on March eight.

It might be famous that the Central Choice Board (constable recruitment) had postponed the written examination to be held on 20 January, which included 6 lakh candidates. 11880 Posts to be reinstated. For this, 550 facilities have been constructed throughout the state. Round three. 25 lakh candidates have been going to look within the examination in every shift. In keeping with the choice board, male candidates got facilities within the adjoining districts of their dwelling district.

In view of the truth that ladies candidates wouldn’t have issues, their middle was saved within the dwelling district itself. There’s a pictures association with the admit card in order that later if another person comes rather than the candidate, then it may be simply recognized. However now now we have to see which date is remaining for the examination.