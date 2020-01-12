Bihar Police: Soldier reinstatement exam for 11880 posts today

Written check Sunday and

for constable's 11880 posts will likely be on January. The examination will likely be carried out in two shifts on each days. For this, 550 facilities have been arrange throughout the state. Round three. 25 lakh candidates will seem within the examination in each shift. Based on the choice board, male candidates have been given a middle within the adjoining districts of their dwelling district. On the similar time, preserving in thoughts that ladies candidates do not need issues, their heart has been stored within the dwelling district itself. There’s a images association with the admit card in order that if one other particular person comes rather than the candidate then he may be simply recognized. On the similar time fingerprints are additionally being taken in biometric method. The variety of candidates is 12 lakh 66 thousand. Written examination will likely be adopted by bodily examination.

Based on the Central Choice Board (Soldier Recruitment), images of candidates will likely be executed on the examination facilities for malpractices. This images will likely be executed with the admit card. On the similar time fingerprints can even be taken in biometric method. Parshad appealed to the candidates and guardians to not come below the guise of touts and counterfeiters. At any price, nobody can disturb or rig the examination. Concrete preparations have been made for this. If somebody commits a disturbance, he’ll face authorized motion. The council claims that the middle of male candidates has been stored out of the district in order that nobody can attempt to handle the middle.

On Saturday night, the examiners had reached Patna for the constable reinstatement examination.