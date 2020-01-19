Bihar Policeman Shoots Wife, Kills Himself With AK-47, Says Police

The couple was present in a pool of blood by his colleagues within the Fast Response Workforce (Representational)

Sitamarhi, Bihar:

A younger policeman shot a number of rounds at his spouse, killing her earlier than taking pictures himself useless together with his AK-47 rifle in north Bihar’s Sitamarhi on Sunday, officers stated.

Chandra Bhushan used to reside together with his spouse Madhu near the Police Strains they usually received married six months again, they stated.

The couple was present in a pool of blood by his colleagues within the Fast Response Workforce (QRT), stated Anil Kumar, superintendent of police of Sitamarhi.

“The QRT jawans had gone to the house to fetch Chandra Bhushan, a native of Saharsa district, for turning up at their assigned places of duty. When nobody responded to their knocks, they forced open the door,” he stated.

“It appears that the incident took place between 3 am and 4 am. Altogether 16 fired cartridges have been recovered from the house while five bullets had hit the woman. The rifle, which was lying beside the jawan’s body, has been seized,” he stated.

“Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and forensic experts have been summoned from Patna for further investigations,” Mr Kumar added.