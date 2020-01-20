Bihar Shelter Rapes: Main Accused Brajesh Thakur, 18 Others Convicted

Bihar Shelter Case: Brajesh Thakur discovered responsible by a Delhi court docket

New Delhi:

Brajesh Thakur, who ran the shelter in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur the place women have been raped and bodily assaulted over a interval of a number of months, was at the moment discovered responsible by a Delhi court docket. Brajesh Thakur was convicted for aggravated sexual assault beneath the POCSO (Safety of Kids from Sexual Offences) Act. As well as, 19 of 20 accused – eight ladies and 12 males – together with the previous Bihar Folks’s Get together MLA, have been discovered responsible on quite a few different costs, together with legal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault towards minors.

All 19 convicts will likely be sentenced on January 28 at 10 am. The offences entail a most punishment of life imprisonment.

In a case that shocked the nation, younger women have been compelled to bop to vulgar songs, sedated and raped on the government-run shelter in a scandal that uncovered the function of politicians and bureaucrats.

The fallout of the case included the resignation of Manju Verma, a member of the ruling Janata Dal United within the state after which the Social Welfare Minister, after it emerged that Brajesh Thakur had hyperlinks together with her husband.

Earlier this month, in a dramatic twist to the case, 35 women suspected to have been killed have been discovered alive, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) informed the Supreme Courtroom.

This got here after the probe company informed the court docket that they had discovered a “bundle of bones” and that the politically-connected Brajesh Thakur and his accomplices could have killed 11 women.

The CBI subsequently mentioned two skeletons recovered throughout investigations have been these of a person and a girl, and no proof of any minor being murdered had been discovered.

The Muzaffarpur shelter residence case got here to mild in Could 2018 after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report back to the Bihar authorities that highlighted situations of sexual abuse.

After the case made headlines the Bihar authorities shifted the ladies to different safety houses and, on Could 31, 2018, lodged an FIR towards the accused. The Supreme Courtroom took cognisance of the matter in August and transferred the probe to the CBI on November 28.