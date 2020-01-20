Bihar STET 2019: Bihar STET on January 28, know exam pattern and exam day tips

Bihar STET Admit Card 2019: Bihar STET shall be carried out in two shifts on 28 January. First shift 10 within the morning 12. 30 It will likely be until The second shift shall be from 2 pm to four pm 30. Paper-1 in first shift and paper-2 in second shift shall be taken. The admit playing cards of Bihar STET 2019 have been issued on www.bsebstet 2019 .in. Candidates can obtain it with the assistance of their utility quantity, date of beginning.

Query from Baby Growth and Pedagogy 30 30 Situation

Hindi Language / Urdu 30 Questions 30 Marks

Language 2 Urdu / Bangla 30 Questions 30 Marks

Maths 30 Questions 30 Marks

Setting Research 30 Questions 30 Marks

Whole 150 Questions 150 Factors

Bihar STET Paper-2

30 Query

from Baby Growth and Pedagogy

Language Hindi / Bangla, Maithili / Bhojpuri / Sanskrit / Arabic / Persian / English / Urdu 30 Questions

Maths, Science and Social Science 60 Questions Whole

150 Query

College students are suggested to succeed in exterior the examination heart 45 minutes earlier than. 10 Minutes earlier than admission to the examination heart.

Bihar Board has issued tips for malpractice-free examination. There’s a restriction on carrying a shoe stocking within the examination corridor. Not solely this, if caught speaking amongst themselves within the examination corridor, then such candidates shall be expelled from the examination instantly.

Solely the admit card and pen shall be allowed within the examination corridor

If the board is to be believed, this time the OMR reply sheet shall be given to fill one thing in Hindi and English. Bins shall be made for this. In these, some sentences given in Hindi and English should be written. After writing, the candidate has to fill his signature. It’s obligatory for the candidate to put in writing this.

