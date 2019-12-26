Bihar UDHD Recruitment 2019: Recruitment for 805 posts including Junior Engineer and Clerk

The City Growth and Housing Division of the Authorities of Bihar has utilized for appointment to varied classes of posts. Have been invited Underneath this, recruitment will likely be made on whole 805 posts. Amongst them, Junior Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Affiliate Municipal Investor, Stenographer, Government Engineer and different posts will likely be crammed. These posts will likely be crammed on the idea of connivance / deputation. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. The final date to use is January eight 2020. The advantage of each sort of reservation and leisure in age restrict will likely be given solely to the candidates who’re native to Bihar. Candidates from different states will are available unreserved class and may apply underneath this class. Different essential data associated to the vacancies, and software course of are as follows: Junior Engineer (Civil), Publish: 377 (Unreserved: 154)

Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Publish: 44 (Unreserved: 18)

Junior Engineer (Electrical), Publish: 42 (Unreserved: 16)

Qualification (above three posts): Diploma in Civil / Mechanical / Electrical Engineering topic from acknowledged institute.

the wages : 27,000 Rupees.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most 377 The 12 months. Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01 )

Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Publish: 61 (Unreserved: 25)

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Publish: 192 (Unreserved: 77)

Qualification (above three posts): BE / B.Tech diploma in Mechanical / Electrical / Civil Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

– With this, the candidates should have handed the GATE examination.

the wages : 55,000 Rupees.

Age Restrict: Minimal 21 and Most 37 The 12 months. Affiliate Municipal Investor, Publish: 03 (Unreserved: 01))

Qualification: Grasp or equal diploma in City Planning / Regional / City Planning / Metropolis Planning / Nation Planning / Transport Planning / Housing topic from a acknowledged institute or college.

– Ought to have minimal 5 years expertise within the related area.

pay scale : 70,000 Rupees.

Age Restrict: Minimal 31 and Most 55 years . Stenographer, Publish: 04 (Unreserved: 02))

Eligibility: Hindi typing velocity on laptop 25 with passing class XII / Intermediate examination from acknowledged board / institute. Be minutely and in English 30 the phrase is minutely.

pay scale : 26,000 Rupees. Decrease class clerk, publish: 03 (Unreserved: 01))

Eligibility: Handed XII examination from a acknowledged board and comes with typing and laptop operating.

pay scale : 20,000 Rupees.

Age Restrict (above two posts): Minimal 18 and Most 37 The 12 months. Government Engineer (Mechanical / Electrical), Publish: 09 (Unreserved: 03)

Qualification: Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

– Ought to have minimal 5 years expertise within the related area with it.

pay scale : 70,000 Rupees.

Age Restrict: Minimal 31 and Most 55 years . Assistant Metropolis Investor, Publish: 22 (Unreserved: 08)

Qualification: Grasp or equal diploma in City Planning / Regional / City Planning / Metropolis Planning / Nation Planning / Transport Planning / Housing topic from a acknowledged institute or college.

pay scale : 55,000 Rupees.

Age Restrict: Minimal 21 and Most 37 The 12 months. Government Engineer (Civil), Publish: 46 (Unreserved:

)

Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma in civil engineering topic from acknowledged institute.

– Ought to have minimal 5 years expertise within the related area.

pay scale : 70,000 Rupees.

Age Restrict: Minimal 31 and Most 55 years .

– The reserved age candidates will likely be given leisure within the most age restrict as per the state authorities guidelines.

Choice Course of

Eligible candidates will likely be chosen by means of written check / interview.

Utility price: Candidates won’t should pay any price to use for these posts.

Utility Course of

– It’s important to login on the web site (http://city.bih.nic.in). Click on on the recruitment part which seems from the highest proper of the homepage.

– On doing this a brand new webpage will open. Right here is the hyperlink to use on-line for recruitment on varied posts (Deputation / Retired / Contractual) underneath UD&HD …

– Clicking on it can open one other new web page. Right here you must click on on the View Commercial hyperlink.

– As quickly as that is accomplished, an in depth commercial associated to the vacancies will open in your laptop display.

– Learn it fastidiously and test your eligibility in response to the posts. Then return to the earlier webpage.

– Right here you will notice the hyperlink Click on Right here to Apply On-line (For Contractual). Click on on it.

– Click on on the brand new registration hyperlink on the webpage that opens. After doing this, the web registration type will open.

– Fill it utterly in response to the rules given within the commercial. Now full the web software course of by means of the login particulars obtained.

Take a printout of the efficiently submitted software on A4 dimension paper and preserve it secure with you.

Necessary date

Final date for on-line software: 08 January 2020

Extra data right here

Web site: http://city.bih.nic.in