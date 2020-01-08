Bijnor youth was shot in eye from close range during CAA protests, reveals post-mortem

Police vandalism in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.













The autopsy of one of many two males killed throughout anti-CAA protests in Bijnor district on December 20, has revealed that he was shot in his left eye from a ‘shut vary’.

The youth, Anas, was killed through the violence. He had gone out to purchase milk when he was shot. The 25-year-old was rushed to a hospital however was declared introduced lifeless.

In keeping with the autopsy report, now accessed by the media, Anas was shot in his left eye, and the entry wound was ‘darkish.’

The household of Anas has repeatedly accused the police of firing at him however the police claimed that he was shot by one of many protesters throughout crossfire. The involvement of Anas within the protests, nonetheless, remains to be underneath investigation.

Police personnel at Uparkot space of UP’s Bulandshahr the place agitations towards the CAA happened.IANS

Arshad Hussain, father of Anas, advised reporters that, “He had just come home when his wife asked him to get milk for their son. He immediately left for his uncle’s place, which is barely 50 meters away, and suddenly people started shouting that the police have shot a youngster in a black coat. I rushed and saw Anas lying on the street amid police firing. I dragged him and took him to the hospital, but it was too late.”

A senior physician on the Bijnor district hospital, who spoke on situation of anonymity, mentioned “An entry wound is on the left eyeball, and it is black. It is black only when a gunshot is fired from a close range.”

Nevertheless, police proceed to assert that protesters could have fired at shut vary.

Earlier, the Bijnor police had admitted that they fired in self-defence on the different protester, Suleiman, who additionally died resulting from bullet damage.

Suleiman’s household has claimed that the police had picked him up when he was coming back from a mosque and shot him.