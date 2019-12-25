Bikini babe Hina Khan flaunts her curves like never before [Hot Pics]

Hina KhanInstagram

It’s that point of the 12 months while you wish to detox out of your busy life and Hina Khan isn’t any exception. Taking a while out of her busy schedule, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress flew to Maldives together with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal to spend some high quality time collectively. The small display diva let her guard down and set the temperatures hovering together with her hotness when she slipped into bikinis on the seashores.

Hina certainly had a extremely good time strolling on the white-sand seashores which is fairly evident from her Instagram timeline. The actress had been on a photo-sharing spree whereby she was seen flaunting her curves in a floral bikini like by no means earlier than.

From getting her physique smeared in white sand to embracing the character, Hina seemed hotter than ever whereas exhibiting off her toned bikini physique in her breathtaking photos clicked by her boyfriend.

After quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 whereby she performed the enduring function of Komolika, initially performed by Urvashi Dholakia, Hina made her digital debut with the second season of Broken, a psychological crime drama with supernatural parts, whereby Hina performed the function of Gauri Batra.

Fiction and actuality TV exhibits, music movies, movies and internet collection, actress Hina Khan has finished all of it. However showbiz wasn’t a deliberate transfer. She says leisure occurred by likelihood and the journey has been great thus far.

She was a part of one of many longest operating TV exhibits — “Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai”. She once more gained the viewers’s hearts when she bought within the actuality exhibits area with “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss”. Her movie “Lines” took her to the distinguished Cannes Movie Competition this 12 months.

(With IANS Inputs)