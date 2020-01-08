Bill Clinton once posed with Ghislaine Maxwell on Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ jet

By no means-before-seen photographs present Invoice Clinton smiling alongside Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell and one of many lifeless pedophile’s alleged intercourse abuse victims.

The photographs have been taken on a September 2002 journey to Africa that the accuser, Chauntae Davies, took with Clinton and different celebrities on Epstein’s so-called non-public “Lolita Express” jet.

“It’s clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people,” Davies stated in a brand new interview with The Solar. “Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around.”

Davies stated she was aboard the flight with Clinton, Maxwell and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, for the five-day humanitarian journey to Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique, Johannesburg and Cape City hosted by Clinton’s basis.

The now-40-year-old, who served as Epstein’s private masseuse, has accused the financier of raping her for a number of years earlier than she escaped from his clutches in 2005. She’s claimed Epstein flew her everywhere in the world, together with to his non-public island, Little St. James, to service him.

Different photographs allegedly taken through the Africa journey present Clinton clad in a yellow shirt with a cigar in his mouth on the jet and having enjoyable on what seems to be an evening out. Spacey and Tucker are additionally pictured in photographs.

Davies, who was 22 on the time and made to put on a pilots’ uniform on the flight to look skilled, denied that Clinton partook in any sexual exercise through the abroad jaunt and referred to as him a “complete gentleman” all the time.

“Clinton was a great guy on the trip. He’d sit around on the plane with a cigar in his mouth, playing cards between flights,” she recalled. “I wrote in my journal at the time that I wished he could be president again. He was charismatic and funny and kind and personable. It was obvious he cared about not just our country but the world. He was a gracious host.”

Davies stated she almost didn’t go on the journey of a lifetime on account of a damaged finger. However as soon as she bought on the airplane, everybody bought alongside famously and started cracking jokes.

“I literally pinched myself to make sure I was alive and the pain meds for my finger weren’t causing me to hallucinate,” Davies instructed The Solar. “I was going to Africa with the most eclectic group of people imaginable.”

She added, “All people cracked jokes at each other. Clinton was chiming in cracking jokes together with us, and we have been all laughing and bonding over corny jokes.

“A movie was put on, everyone took either a seat in the giant armchairs or on the floor, and watched it all together. Eventually, everyone fell asleep to the movie.”

Whereas in Ghana, Davies stated she helped the previous president pick a present for his daughter Chelsea.

“He and I were bonding over the fact that my great uncle, Russell Cronkhite, was the head chef for the Blair House, the guest house of the White House, during his presidency,” Davies recalled. “He was the chef that made Chelsea’s infamous pizzas for her 13th birthday party.”

In a earlier assertion, Clinton denied having information of Epstein’s alleged conduct.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein [pleaded] guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has previously been charged in New York,” the assertion stated. “In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a complete of 4 journeys on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in reference to the Clinton Basis.

“Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg or every trip.”

Epstein, 66, died whereas locked up in federal jail in Manhattan shortly after he was arrested on sex-trafficking prices. His loss of life was dominated a suicide by hanging.

Epstein’s obsession with Clinton has been well-documented. He as soon as bragged to a sexual abuse sufferer that he and the pol have been “best friends” and stored a weird picture of Clinton in a blue gown and excessive heels in his Manhattan townhouse.