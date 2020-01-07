EDUCATION Exam Results Exam Results News

Bill Fay – “Salt Of The Earth”

January 7, 2020
1 Min Read

After going 40 years in between albums, the British people veteran Invoice Fay stored up a comparatively regular tempo of releases within the 2010 s , which can now prolong into the brand new decade. His newest album, Numerous Branches , is due out subsequent week. He's shared two songs from it to date, “Filled With Wonder Once Again” and “Love Will Remain,” and right now he's placing out a 3rd and remaining single, “Salt Of The Earth.” As you would possibly anticipate, it's pretty, atmospheric , and understated. A bit extra unexpectedly, its accompanying video options the reclusive Fay singing the observe in-studio. Watch and hear under.

Numerous Branches is out 1 / 17 on Lifeless Oceans. Pre-order it right here.

