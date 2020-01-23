Bill seeks to increase property taxes on short-term rentals

Colorado property homeowners who lease short-term rental items on websites like Airbnb and VRBO would see a big spike of their tax charges beneath proposed laws.

However the invoice’s personal sponsor is casting doubt on whether or not the measure can or ought to change into regulation.

A invoice launched earlier this month would classify short-term leases as nonresidential properties, topic to industrial tax charges, that are at present 29%. A brief-term rental unit is outlined beneath the invoice as one that’s out there for brief leases and wherein the proprietor lives for fewer than 30 days per yr.

If the proprietor lives on the website for greater than 30 days per yr however rents it out for transient durations, it will be categorized as a residential property and taxed as such.

Although Sen. Bob Gardner, a Colorado Springs Republican, is sponsoring this invoice, he’s not satisfied that it’s one of the best ways to maneuver ahead.

Gardner mentioned he has obtained a number of critiques — each from renters who might lose out with the proposed tax hike and from cities and counties that really feel they’re lacking out on tax income by not having rental houses taxed at a industrial fee.

“I’m pretty certain it won’t pass in its current form,” Gardner mentioned. “I knew from the moment I decided to carry the bill that it would be controversial and require multiple legislative sessions. We as a state need to start a conversation about how we are going to do tax assessment fairly and equitably for all properties.”