Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group Selling Stereogum To Founder Scott Lapatine

Music publications Spin and Stereogum will now not be part of Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group, guardian firm Valence Media introduced right this moment (Jan. 16) .

Spin has been acquired by Subsequent Administration Companions, a personal fairness agency that makes a speciality of digital media. This previous yr, Spin's viewers has grown over 40%, and the location efficiently rebranded, bringing the long-lasting black and white brand from Spin's inception in 1985 again. And artists corresponding to Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and Ty Dolla Signal have graced current covers. Subsequent Administration Companions will take over all property and has engaged the present workforce to proceed publishing.

“We are thrilled to acquire this legendary music brand and excited to invest in the future success of Spin,” stated Subsequent Administration Companions CEO Jimmy Hutcheson. “We hope to continue to honor Spin's heritage of serving up the best and most comprehensive music coverage spanning many genres and delighting audiences with the next big acts in music. Next Management Partners recognizes the explosive growth in music streaming on platforms like Spotify and new artists breaking on social networks like TikTok and YouTube. Since its inception in 1985, Spin has always been a go-to source for music aficionados everywhere. Given the strong heritage and success of the Spin brand, we are excited about being a part of Spin's next chapter and what the future holds. We will have more exciting announcements soon about our growth plans, new hires, and future investments. We couldn't be more thrilled to apply our digital media expertise to this property. “

As for Stereogum, an settlement has been reached with the management of the publication to purchase the model again, with editor-in-chief Scott Lapatine remaining on the helm. Lapatine may even turn into CEO.

“It's been a privilege to watch Stereogum grow over the past 18 years – the site saw record traffic in 2019 – and I'm thrilled about our next chapter as an independent, music-only publication. Also, launching later this year, a robust new user experience will be sure to delight and infuriate Stereogum’s dedicated commentariat in equal measure, “Lapatine stated.

Spin and Stereogum had been acquired by Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media group in December of 2016. Vibe, which was additionally a part of the 2016 deal, will stay with the corporate.

“As we've recently rolled out our new content strategy at Billboard and Vibe and have put our focus on data through the acquisition of Nielsen's suite of music products and team, we're at a point of transformation with our music media brands. It is a bittersweet moment as we announce new opportunities for Spin and Stereogum and bid farewell to these iconic and venerable music brands and their dedicated teams, “stated Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group President Deanna Brown. “We are very excited for the future success of both brands, as we know the investment that the new owners of SPIN have in store and what the leadership team at Stereogum has carved out. We wish both brands and teams the very best. “

This text was initially printed at Billboard.