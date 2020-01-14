Billie Eilish, 18, becomes youngest artist to record James Bond theme song for No Time To Die

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com

James Bond movies have been round since 1962.

And the quickest rising star within the music business, Billie Eilish can be respiration contemporary air into the 007 franchise.

The 18-year-old pop megastar has been confirmed to be performing the No Time To Die title monitor making her the youngest artist to put in writing a track for the collection.

Milestone: Billie Eilish has been confirmed to be performing the No Time To Die title monitor making her the youngest artist to put in writing a track for the collection it was introduced on the James Bond Twitter account on Tuesday

The James Bond Twitter account made the announcement on Tuesday morning writing: ‘ The #NoTimeToDie title track can be carried out by @billieeilish.

‘Billie has written the track together with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in historical past to put in writing and document a James Bond theme track.’

Her older brother Finneas O’Connell – AKA FINNEAS – collaborated on the mission together with her as they’ve labored collectively her total profession and he produced her critically acclaimed album When We Fall Asleep, The place do We Go? launched final 12 months.

Dynamic duo: The 18-year-old pop megastar labored on the mission with brother and collaborator FINNEAS as they’re seen collectively final month

Billie is worked up concerning the mission as she stated in a press launch: ‘It feels loopy to be part of this in each manner. To have the ability to rating the theme track to a movie that’s a part of such a legendary collection is a big honor. James Bond is the good movie franchise ever to exist. I’m nonetheless in shock.’

Her 22-year-old brother added: ‘Writing the theme track for a Bond movie is one thing we’ve been dreaming about doing our total lives.

‘There isn’t a extra iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Stay And Let Die. We really feel so so fortunate to play a small position in such a legendary franchise, lengthy stay 007.’

The Unhealthy Man hitmaker teased that she can be engaged on the brand new 007 track as she posted a number of photographs of Bond Ladies over time together with Halle Berry on her Instagram Story simply hours earlier.