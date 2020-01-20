Billie Eilish confirms new album plans and says she’s “terrified” about her forthcoming documentary coming out

Billie Eilish has confirmed that she will likely be recording a brand new album and releasing a documentary in 2020.

The singer revealed her plans forward of iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO live performance on the weekend.

When requested if a brand new album was coming in 2020, she replied: “This year, no, but I will be making it this year. But next few years? It’s coming. When it’s made. It’s not made yet.”

She additionally gave an replace on her forthcoming Apple TV documentary, which was directed by R.J. Cutler and produced in collaboration with Eilish’s label, Interscope Data.

It’s anticipated to observe Eilish within the wake of the discharge of her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, in March final 12 months.

“I’ve seen no part of it,” she added. “I’m terrified. I’m freaked out. They’ve been filming since like July of 2018 … Who has that much footage of them that they’ve never seen? I’m terrified.”

The singer lately confirmed that she’s recording the theme for upcoming Bond film No Time To Die, making her the youngest artist in historical past to take action.

Describing the honour, Eilish stated: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.

