Billie Eilish Doing Theme Song For James Bond Film No Time To Die

Billie Eilish has been tapped to do the theme music for the subsequent James Bond movie, No Time To Die . She is the youngest artist to jot down the theme for a Bond film.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” Elilsh stated in an announcement. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock. “

She wrote the music together with her brother FINNEAS, who added: “Writing the theme music for a Bond movie is one thing we've been dreaming about doing our complete lives. There isn’t a extra iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Reside And Let Die . We really feel so so fortunate to play a small position in such a legendary franchise, lengthy dwell 007. “

No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga had this to say: “There are a selected few who report a Bond theme. I’m an enormous fan of Billie and FINNEAS. Their inventive integrity and expertise are second to none and I can’t look forward to audiences to listen to what they've introduced – a recent new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come back. “

The final couple of James Bond themes have come from Sam Smith (“Writing's On The Wall”) and Adele (“Skyfall”).

No Time To Die hits theaters within the UK on four/2 and within the US on four / 10.