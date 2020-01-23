Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” Video

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are up for a ton of Grammys this weekend. Eilish leads the sphere with eight nominations general. Lots of them are shared with Finneas, her co-producer and sole collaborator, who’s up for Producer Of The Yr, Non-Classical. Forward of the festivities, they’ve shared a video for his or her newest single, the post-fame comedown “everything i wanted.”

Eilish directed the clip, and Finneas serves as her costar, driving shotgun as she drives off the highway, onto the seaside, and into the ocean. It leads off with the caption, “finneas is my brother and my best friend. no matter the circumstance, we always have and always will be there for each other. “Watch beneath.

“everything i wanted” is out now on Darkroom / Interscope.