Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and more to perform at BRIT Awards 2020

Billie Eilish, Harry Kinds are extra are set to carry out at subsequent month’s BRIT Awards, it has been confirmed.

The annual televised ceremony will return to The O2 Area in London on Tuesday, February 18, celebrating the perfect of British music from the previous 12 months.

Learn Extra: The most important speaking factors from The Brits 2019

Taking to Twitter earlier this night (January 15), organisers of the BRIT Awards introduced who might be gracing the stage all through the massive evening.

“Yep, these artists are ACTUALLY PERFORMING AT THE #BRITs 2020!!!!” they wrote, earlier than unveiling a stellar line-up led by Billie Eilish – who’s up for the Worldwide Feminine Solo Artist award.

Yep, these artists are ACTUALLY PERFORMING AT THE #BRITs 2020!!!! 🎉 @billieeilish

🎉 @Harry_Styles

🎉 @LewisCapaldi

🎉 @Mabel

🎉 @stormzy …Are we dreaming?! See you on 18 February 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GpxvACfyGs — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 15, 2020

Additionally attributable to make particular dwell appearances are Harry Kinds, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, and Mabel. Try the total announcement within the above publish.

Kinds is up for 2 statues on the occasion: Male Solo Artist of the Yr and Mastercard Album of the Yr for his second solo document, ‘Fantastic Line‘.

In the meantime, Capaldi is within the working for Male Solo Artist of the Yr, Track of the Yr (‘Someone You Loved’), Greatest New Artist, and Mastercard Album of the Yr (‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’). He’s the most-nominated artist of 2020 together with Dave, who additionally has 4 nods.

Stormzy and Mabel have three nominations every, with each up for Track of the Yr for ‘Vossi Bop’ and ‘Don’t Name Me Up’ respectively. Elsewhere, Stormzy seems within the Male Solo Artist of the Yr and Mastercard Album of the Yr classes.

In different information, it has been confirmed that Billie Eilish might be taking over the coveted Bond theme for No Time To Die.