Billie Eilish, Lizzo and more to perform at this year’s Grammys

Billie Eilish and Lizzo are set to carry out at this yr’s Grammys, it has been introduced.

The 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony is because of happen at Los Angeles’ Staples Heart venue on Sunday, January 26.

Posting on Twitter earlier in the present day (January eight), the Recording Academy confirmed quite a few large names who will probably be taking to the stage all through the night.

Main the announcement is Eilish – who has been nominated for six awards together with Document of the Yr, Album of the Yr, and Finest New Artist and Music. Lizzo, who’s up for a complete of eight statues, will even carry out to the star-studded crowd.

CONFIRMED: @Aerosmith, @BillieEilish, @Lizzo, @BlakeShelton, and @GwenStefani will take the stage at Music’s Greatest Evening.🎵 Do not miss the #GRAMMYs Jan. 26! ✨https://t.co/14c1m39lR3 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January eight, 2020

Elsewhere, we’ll see particular stay outings from Aerosmith, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton. You possibly can see the announcement above.

This yr’s Grammys additionally consists of a number of nominations for Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey in an awards checklist dominated by ladies within the pop classes.

Different nods go to Thom Yorke, Bon Iver, James Blake, The Chemical Brothers and Vampire Weekend. Lewis Capaldi, in the meantime, is up for Music of the Yr for his enormous single ‘Someone You Loved’.

In different information, Billie Eilish noticed within the New Yr by launching a brand new sustainable clothes line with H&M. Objects on supply embody an outsized T-shirt, jumper and a bucket hat emblazoned together with her emblem.