Billie Eilish Mourns 2 Beloved Teenage Fans Who Both Died At Christmastime

Nicely, that is simply an terrible means for Billie Eilish to finish what has been an exquisite 12 months.

The pop prodigy owned the charts in 2019 along with her distinctive sound on tracks like Bury A Buddy, You Ought to See Me In A Crown, and the smash hit Unhealthy Man. However as her recognition has risen she’s additionally been experiencing among the darker components of fame for the primary time.

For example, her household lately needed to rent a bodyguard after a misguided fan described as a “creepy older man” discovered her tackle on-line and drove over 100 miles and confirmed up at her home.

Associated: Billie Eilish Attacked By Girl GaGa Followers For Dissing Meat Gown

Now Billie, who simply turned 18 on December 18, is coping with one of many saddest features of being cherished by so many. It opens you as much as much more heartbreak.

Up to now two days, two of her greatest followers, women very near her personal age in truth, handed away — and Billie was hit with the information suddenly.

On Thursday, an Australian teen named Skylar Davies died unexpectedly on the age of 19.

” width=”580″> “last night I met the love of my life & I am forever grateful 💓” / (c) Skylar Davies/Instagram

The fan, who met Billie again in April, handed away immediately the day after Christmas, to the shock of her dad and mom.

Her father, Rob Davies, wrote on a memorial GoFundMe web page he began:

“There aren’t any phrases to precise our grief. We misplaced our stunning Skylar who handed immediately yesterday with no warning. Skylar collapsed, her coronary heart stopped beating and she or he by no means regained consciousness. Skylar was our world and we’re deeply coronary heart damaged. Skylar was a real and sort soul, who touched many along with her stunning nature and inventive expertise. We actually can’t imagine she is gone. Our hearts break extra every day as the truth that Skylar isn’t coming again sinks in. It’s laborious to imagine that stunning coronary heart simply stopped, when she nonetheless had a lot life to stay.”

When Billie heard, she posted a sequence of pics on her personal Instagram Story, saying:

“Rest easy beautiful girl… Sending every ounce of love I have to Skylar’s family and friends. My heart is shattered.”

” width=”580″> (c) Billie Eilish/Instagram Story

” width=”580″> (c) Billie Eilish/Instagram Story

” width=”580″> (c) Billie Eilish/Instagram Story

” width=”580″> (c) Billie Eilish/Instagram Story

Instantly after, Billie came upon one other fan she had met handed away on Christmas Day.

Kira Stanley was a San Diego surfer who was identified with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma two years in the past and misplaced her battle with the uncommon mind most cancers only a month after turning 18.

Her dad and mom described her on their GoFundMe web page:

“Since her diagnosis she has transformed from athlete surfer to artist and poet. Her physical limitations force her to adapt and she has. She reads more, writes poems and draws almost daily. Her poems are deep and perplexing, her art is quirky and interesting.”

Appears like Billie’s sort of woman alright. The singer wrote over a photograph of the 2 of them embracing:

“F**k. I don’t understand why is this all happening. I hate this. I don’t know how I’m only finding out now you’re not here anymore. I love you so much Kira. Please fly high. Rest in peace.”

” width=”580″> (c) Billie Eilish/Instagram Story

” width=”580″> (c) Billie Eilish/Instagram Story

” width=”580″> (c) Billie Eilish/Instagram Story

” width=”580″> (c) Billie Eilish/Instagram Story

Our hearts exit to the households of Kira and Skylar, and in addition to Billie.

The lack of beloved followers might be so devastating.

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Billie Eilish/Skylar Davies/Instagram.]